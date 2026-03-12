Keeping time with Sundial Ceremony

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Cleveland-based band Sundial Ceremony released its debut single titled “Astral Rejection” in December 2025. The band describes its genre as fifth-wave emo, expressing raw, energetic feelings of anger and sadness.

The band is composed of vocalist and guitarist Justin Coleman, guitarist James Taton, bassist Tori Strong and drummer Mack Gable.

Sundial Ceremony was formed in February 2025, and its members have been involved in various projects. Coleman stated he and Taton met in 2019 and started a project called This Summer, which ended in October 2024. Along the way, they met Strong and then Gable through his former band, Dome Test.

“In December [2024], [Taton] and I moved in together and started writing some tracks in our spare time. After some workshopping, we thought it might be fun to get the ball rolling again and start something new. After asking [Strong] and [Gable] to join, they both graciously agreed to start playing with us. Sundial Ceremony was born,” Coleman stated.

Coleman is the lyricist of the group. He said a lot of his inspirations come from artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Arm’s Length, Anxious and Riley.

Sundial Ceremony’s debut single, “Astral Rejection,” was recorded at Plastic Dino Records in Bay Village. This single takes a deeper look into the essence of time.

“Lyrically, it’s a reflection on the monotony and chaos that comes with the passage of time and the damage that those things do to a person’s perception. I wrote it while trying to combat the apathy that comes with the consumption of a media cycle that, in my opinion, is hell-bent on making you feel overwhelmed and upset,” Coleman stated.

With only one song released, the band’s live performances include some exclusive tracks, such as the band’s original songs “Rubber Band,” “Down to Earth” and “Randy Soda.”

“We always try to keep a down-to-earth presence at our shows. We keep the energy moving through each one of our songs, and our sets have a nice ebb and flow to them pacing wise, but in between the punchy breakdowns and sparkly choruses, we try to make it known that we’re just four friends who love to play music together,” Coleman stated.

Sundial Ceremony plays many gigs around the Cleveland and Akron area. Its next show is set for March 14 at the Mercury Music Lounge in Lakewood. Coleman stated that the band plans to further expand its discography in 2026.

“We’re gonna drop a few more singles over the course of the spring and summer, and we’re aiming to drop our debut album before the end of the year,” Coleman stated.

Those interested in Sundial Ceremony can check out its music on Spotify and Apple Music.









