By Matthew Sotlar The Jambar

Jurors on the trial for 43-year-old Giselle-Anne Lafountaine, who is alleged to have murdered her husband, Dr. Jean-Marc Lafountaine, was released following a mistrial Sept. 25.

According to the police report, Jean-Marc Lafountaine was discovered in his Canfield home on July 9, 2025, with numerous gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Gunpowder residue tests performed on his wife proved she had fired not one, not two, but five shots at her husband.

Christoph Reyes, detective with Boardman Township Police Department, said Giselle-Anne Lafountaine confessed to her crimes immediately upon her arrest.

“She said, and I quote, ‘Yeah, I shot him. I liked it, and I’d do it again if I could.’ And remember, this was totally unprompted,” Reyes said.

Since Giselle-Anne Lafountaine’s arrest, numerous online “activists” have protested her innocence. On the website, FreeGiselleNotGhislaine.com, several commenters have indicated they would not support a “guilty” verdict.

“Why should she go to jail for a crime she didn’t even commit?” An anonymous poster stated. “Just because the gun was in her hand, and she pulled the trigger five times doesn’t mean she actually did it. I think we need to take a deeper look into how her husband was acting during their marriage.”

Quinn Nieldlinger, psychologist specializing in abnormal psychology, said it is not difficult to distinguish cold-blooded crimes from passion or accidental crimes.

“Guy comes home and finds his old lady in bed with a new fella, he’s liable to kill,” Nieldlinger said. “Now, shooting your husband five times for no reason, that’s a little much.”

Giselle-Anne Lafountaine’s trial has faced heavy media coverage and scrutiny from commentators. John Rushlough, host of “Rushlough’s Rants” on Fox News, said he felt Giselle-Anne Lafountaine deserved a fate similar to her husband.

“This degenerate, leftist scumbag should be strung up in her town’s square for what she did,” Rushlough said. “Each and every day, the Marxist-Leninist-Stalinist-Trotskyist socialist leftist liberals are killing innocent, white, Christian men.”

According to records, Jean-Marc Lafountaine was a nonpracticing Buddhist of half-Syrian descent.

It was announced Sept. 1 that if jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict, then a hung jury would be declared and followed up with a mistrial. The sole juror, who has remained anonymous, spoke privately to The Jambar in regard to his decision.

“I just don’t see her as guilty,” the anonymous juror, Francis Lee Halvorsen, 74, a retired Walmart greeter from Boardman, said. “I don’t care what evidence they have or how many confessions she made, I, in my heart, do not believe she committed the crime.”

Following the trial’s closure, Giselle-Anne Lafountaine boasted her newfound freedom to reporters present in the courtroom.

“The first thing I’m gonna do is buy myself a drink,” Giselle-Anne Lafountaine said. “Then, I’m gonna go buy a gun and kill another doctor.”

Whether or not Giselle-Anne Lafountaine was serious is unclear. As of this time, her whereabouts are unknown. She is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous, especially to those in the medical field.

Editor’s note: The interviewees, quotes and certain claims in this story are entirely fictional for entertainment only.





