Jamming in little red shed

Cleveland indie-rock band Plum Shed is recording its next batch of singles, set to be released later this year, after the recent release of the band’s third single titled “Bloom” in July 2025.

The band is composed of lead vocalist and guitarist Beau O’Sickey, guitarist Will Hynds, bassist Bob Martello and drummer Kenny Statham.

The band officially formed in 2024. O’Sickey said the band first formed while they were playing at Hynds and Martello’s Cleveland recording studio, Drty Revolution.

“I came here with one of my old friends to record, and we ended up clicking real well, started jamming together and slowly formed the band,” O’Sickey said.

Hynds and Martello moved into their current recording space in 2022. Martello recently graduated from Cuyahoga Community College with a bachelor’s degree in recording arts and has been an audio engineer since 2018.

O’Sickey is an alumnus of Cleveland State University, with a degree in computer science. Hynds and Statham currently attend CSU and are majoring in computer science and mechanical engineering, respectively.

The band’s first singles, “See How” and “After Hours,” were created by O’Sickey and released in 2025. O’Sickey said its single “Bloom” is the first to include all band members.

“The stuff we have out right now, it’s pretty different from what we’ve been playing at our shows. Two of the songs out are just songs I made myself as we were beginning the band,” O’Sickey said.

The band said its performances tend to be more aggressive compared to what they’ve recorded.

“We kind of started just refining what we had been playing during our jams,” O’Sickey said. “I feel like the songs we have released are more mellow for the most part. So, I think some of our live stuff gets a little bit more aggressive, but there’s definitely still a mix in there.”

Playing in the Cleveland music scene offers many venues and opportunities for the band to perform live. Plum Shed frequently performs on the east side, specifically at Grog Shop in Cleveland Heights.

“When we’re playing live, it’s always have the mindset of like, ‘Let’s have some fun. Let’s be joyful about it’ because it’s like putting on a show for others, they see that we’re having fun, we’re being genuine, we’re being joyful and it makes them want to feel the same way,” Statham said.

As the lyricist of the group, O’Sickey said he tries to welcome the audience into a space where they can feel, but not push a particular feeling.

“I don’t want anyone to feel something in particular. It’s more of getting in the space where you can feel something. There’s some music that feels sterile and it’s lifeless, and it doesn’t absorb you into it,” O’Sickey said. “I guess the goal would be to put you in a space where you are feeling.”

Plum Shed plans to take a break from performances to focus on recording new music.

Those interested in more information on Plum Shed can check out its music on Spotify and Apple Music.