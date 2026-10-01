History professor pens book on ghost stories

By Brooklyn Ciminero / Jambar Contributor

Amy Fluker, associate professor of history at Youngstown State University, said she’s always been interested in ghosts but never considered them a serious subject for historical study.

That changed after Fluker inherited her colleague, John Neff’s research exploring ghost stories from the Civil War after he died in 2020. Fluker has since published a book titled “Haunted by Memory: Ghost Stories of the American Civil War.”

The book combines historical research with stories about supernatural experiences through a collection of ghost stories Fluker transcribed and assembled. She also included original writing that offers analysis to give readers a greater perspective.

The stories examined real people, places and events connected to the Civil War, while exploring how people during that time understood and described supernatural experiences.

Fluker said she reviewed the stories and transcriptions at least three or four times each. Graduate students also read the material to help ensure its accuracy.

“It’s been quadruple checked,” Fluker said.

The book was published by the University of Tennessee Press, which specializes in folklore. Fluker said finding a publisher was challenging because academic presses often prefer monographs, or books that present a historical narrative and argument.

Neff’s research focused on death during the Civil War, including how the U.S. and Confederacy handled burying those who died during the war.

While researching, Neff came across a ghost story that led him to study the subject more closely. Fluker said his research helped her recognize the cultural and academic value of ghost stories.

“I would not have ventured down that road if John [Neff] hadn’t paved the way,” Fluker said.

Fluker said she worked with Neff for about nine years, first as his student and later as a coworker, colleague and friend. After his family asked her to continue the project, she took over his research and worked to complete the book.

“To be asked if I would pick up his research and finish the book, I mean, it is one of those things where you don’t ever want to do it, but it’s such an honor to be asked at the same time,” Fluker said.

Fluker said the project was meaningful because it helped preserve John Neff’s legacy.

“None of this would be possible without him,” she said.

Fluker’s book is available through the publisher, Amazon and select independent booksellers.