Halloween programming parks at planetarium

By Anthony Hall / Jambar Contributor

With Halloween right around the corner, Ward Beecher Planetarium’s annual Halloween event is back.

The “Nightlights” show has been running for over 50 years and consists of spooky music and imagery that Curt Spivey, Youngstown State University planetarium engineer, said will leave audiences in awe.

“There are several songs that have been going since the inception in 1974, but you find songs that are appropriate that you can mix with the imagery and make it work for the show,” Spivey said.

Spivey has been running the shows since 2009. He said he has to adjust over the years because of how technology has evolved technicality and artistically.

“It went from being practical special effects, slide projectors and creepy music to full video using the lights above to interact with the music and really get the crowd going,” Spivey said. “Technology and artistry really go hand [in] hand in making the Halloween show go.”

The planetarium hosts a variety of space-based shows throughout the year. Spivey said each show is a different experience.

“All of the shows are to show people what a great resource we have in the Ward Beecher Planetarium,” Spivey said. “We change shows once a month so you can always see something new when you come to the Planetarium.”

“Nightlights” begins at 7 p.m. and runs every Friday and Saturday from Oct. 9-31. Starting Oct. 10, a more kid-friendly version called “Night-LITE” will show at 1 p.m. every Saturday. The planetarium events are free to the public.

For students who are off campus and looking for some fall events, Mill Creek MetroParks also offers similarly themed events near campus for fall.

The Wick Recreation Area on Youngstown’s West Side is hosting two events this fall as Fellows Riverside Gardens undergoes construction. According to Jaime Yohman, community engagement director for the parks, the pumpkin carving event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 9.

“You can carve as many pumpkins as you would like,” Yohman said.

Although attendees are not able to take pumpkins home with them, the pumpkins will be on display during the Pumpkin Walk at Twilight from 4-8 p.m., Oct. 11. Visitors can stroll through the glowing pumpkin paths to see the displays.

Yohman said she manages the advertising, public relations and volunteer program, and said she goes through much preparation for the events.

“So for pumpkin carving, we would have all of the carving tools and all the tables for the carvers to carve on setup, and volunteers help out with that,” Yohman said. “Then unloading the pumpkins and setting the pumpkins out for the pumpkin walk.”

Yohman said people should come out as a way to be in the community and meet new people.

“There’s something for everyone here at the MetroParks,” Yohman said. “No matter what your interests are or your abilities, we’re here to bring you to the community and meet new people.”