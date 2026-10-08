’Guins win after slow start

By Ethan Kerr / The Jambar

Scoring 18 straight points in the second half, the Youngstown State University football team traveled to Southern Illinois University to take on the No. 21 Salukis on Oct. 3. The ‘Guins defeated the Salukis 28-16 after a slow first half.

The first score of the game came from SIU when junior Seth Adams scored a field goal to put the Salukis up 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

For the Penguins, fifth-year senior Lynn Wyche-El made their only score of the first half with a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Salukis quickly matched the touchdown with one of their own when fifth-year senior DJ Williams ran in for a one-yard touchdown.

To end the second quarter, fifth-year senior Beau Brungard was intercepted by Salukis sophomore Gavin Shepard, which led SIU to miss a field goal. The Salukis led at halftime 10-7.

To start the third quarter, Brungard was intercepted again, this time by SIU senior Matthew McClelland.

The ’Guins scored 18 straight points where the score jumped to 28-10 with eight minutes left in the game. To start their run, the Penguins went 61 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a one-yard rushing touchdown from Brungard, which took the lead for the ’Guins.

On the drive for the Salukis, a sack from senior Ebony Curry Jr. forced Williams to fumble, which was picked up by fifth-year senior Michael Wells.

After the fumble recovery, Brungard found fifth-year senior Austin Bray for a 20-yard touchdown pass, which brought the Penguins’ lead to 21-10 with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

The ’Guins forced another turnover when senior Stanley Clyne intercepted Williams for a long drive. A six-yard rushing touchdown from senior Jaden Gilbert put the ’Guins up 28-10

Williams ran in another touchdown for the Salukis, which would be the final score of the game as the ’Guins won 28-16.

The Penguins had a total of 403 yards on offense with 219 yards in passing and 184 yards in rushing. Youngstown State got 23 first downs throughout the game.

Brungard led the ’Guins in passing and rushing yards with 219 yards passing and 69 yards rushing. Bray led in receiving yards with 79.

Defensively, junior Garydon Rollins led in tackles with nine, followed by sophomore Lemondte Chambers with eight.

The Penguins will travel to Terre Haute, Indiana to play the Indiana State Sycamores at 1 p.m, Oct. 10.