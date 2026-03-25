’Guins play up to par in Jackrabbit Invitationa

By Zachary Flesch / The Jambar

Three rounds of golf and a second place overall finish capped off the Youngstown State University men’s golf team trip to the Jackrabbit Invitational, which began March 9.

The Penguins finished their three rounds with a total of 851, but fell short to South Dakota State University, who shot 847 overall.

The shot total of 851 tied for the Penguins’ fourth-lowest 54-hole performance in YSU program history.

Senior Ryan Sam tied for second overall, and shot six-under-par with 70, 67 and 73. He finished with a 210 total and shot a career-low round of 67 in the second session of the tournament.

Redshirt junior Michael Porter shot just behind Sam to finish with a total of 213 and a seventh overall finish. Sophomores Jordan Kish and Nate Schilling tied for 15th overall and each shot 215 respectively.

Sam led the Penguins and knocked in 14 birdies, followed by Porter with 12.

Individually, sophomore Josh Weiner shot four-over-par, while sophomore Rocco Turner shot five-over-par, and junior Ayden Richmond finished 62nd overall.

The top finisher of the invitational was sophomore Seamus Bogan from Morehead State University. Bogan shot twelve-under-par, and led Sam by six strokes.

Following the invitational, Sam was selected as Horizon League Golfer of the Week, after tying his career low and finishing as a runner-up in the Jackrabbit Invitational.

The Penguins return to action in Indianapolis on March 30-31 for the Don Benbow Butler Spring Invitational at Highland Golf and Country Club.