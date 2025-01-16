’Guins make national teams

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

Jade Côté and Kirsten Moore, members of Youngstown State University’s womens’ bowling team, recently made national teams.

Moore, who finished seventh at the United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials, was one of three bowlers chosen by the National Selection Committee.

Previously a member of Team USA’s junior team, Moore said making the senior team is a testament to her growth as a player.

“Making the adult team and knowing that I can keep up with all the pros that were at the tournament,” Moore said. “All the college and high school girls who just bowl absolutely fantastic, just gives me a sense of accomplishment.”

Her success at the trials made Moore the first YSU Penguin to become a member of Team USA’s senior team. She said it’s the result of the coaching she received at YSU.

“It’s a huge accomplishment, not only for me, but also the school. It reflects back on my talent, but my talent comes from working with my coach, and what he has taught me about my game, and just how successful he has been at coaching not only me, but [Côté],” Moore said.

At the Canadian national trials, Côté finished with a silver medal in the youth category and placed fifth overall.

These results earned her positions on Team Canada’s junior and senior teams. Côté said she accomplished this feat twice before and was confident in her abilities.

“I went in there with the mindset that I could do it because I did it last year and the year before that. I focused on [my] transitions, and what I could do,” Côté said. “Pick up my spares and stay focused on the end goal, which was to make both teams.”

Côté said the coaching and training she received at YSU contributed to her preparation for the national trials.

“The program that our coach has built and all the practice we do as a team has definitely helped me improve my game,” Côté said.

Moore said as she begins training with the senior team in the fall, she expects accelerated levels of coaching.

“The junior and adult teams are coached by different people,” Moore said. “I’m sure there’s going to be different teaching styles, but I don’t have a problem with that. No one is going to teach you in the exact same way.”