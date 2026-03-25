Gnarls Barkley struggles to land ‘Atlanta’

By Mick Dillon / The Jambar

American soul duo Gnarls Barkley released its third studio album, and first since 2008 March 6. Aptly naming the project after their hometown of Atlanta, Thomas DeCarlo “CeeLo Green” Calloway and Brian Joseph “Danger Mouse” Burton, teamed up for this 13-track reunion album.

Green and Mouse first linked up in 2006 after both of them garnered prior individual success. Green was a founding member of Atlanta-based rap group Goodie Mobb, and Mouse had established himself as a renowned producer after helping Gorillaz cut the 2005 Grammy Award-winning album, “Demon Days.”

Gnarls Barkley found immediate success with its first single, “Crazy,” which went on to be certified eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, as well as receiving a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Coming in at a runtime of 44 minutes, “Atlanta” is Gnarls Barkley’s longest album yet. The record kicks off with “Tomorrow Died Today,” which delivers a grandiose, soulful production to pair with Green’s buttery tenor. With lyrics such as, “Even the sun has gone to hide / the sky is raining bullets,” Green explores themes of tested faith and coping with hardships.

Track two picks up the pace a bit. Green’s vocals catch a happier tone, reminiscent of something heard at a southern Sunday service. Mouse explores the sounds of a distorted organ paired with sturdy basslines to go with Green’s uppity melody.

The pace slows back down on the third song, “Pictures,” with Green appearing to reminisce on his past experiences in Atlanta. Lyrics such as, “When you breathe in the air you are that city / I even thought cemeteries looked pretty,” serve as an ode to his upbringing.

“Line Dance” makes the album take a less-introspective direction and track four sees Green let loose over a punchy groove. What this track lacks in substance the production makes up in high energy and catchy beats.

It’s not until track five that listeners are reminded of the sound that made Gnarls Barkley garner attention in the mid 2000’s. “Turn Your Heart Back On” is a timecapsule for listeners looking for something that sounds similar to the 2008 hit, “Going On.”

“Let Me Be” resumes the introspective vibes, with Green seemingly taking a step back and reflecting on his life in moments of solitude. This song sets a stage of Green sitting in his house after a party concludes, and he’s taking inventory of his emotions.

One gripe listeners may have with this album is how scattered it is. “Atlanta” seems to be lacking form, and Gnarls Barkley left a lot to be desired in terms of supplying fans with a cohesive theme. While the sound feels relatively steady, the tone and pacing are all over the place.

The back half of the album maintains the rollercoaster-like energy of the rest of the project, with each upbeat song being followed by a slower jam. Gnarls Barkley could’ve benefitted from releasing this record as two separate EPs rather than a full-length album that lacks structure.

While there are criticisms to be made throughout, “Atlanta” is a message to fans that Gnarls Barkley never lost its signature sound, and the group can still deliver hits after taking a near 20-year hiatus from the airwaves.