Getting ‘Goosebumps’ for 10 years

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Indie rock band Boyscott has gone from making music on bathroom floors to playing nationwide tours in the past 10 years. The band is heading back to its roots with its third album, set to release in 2027, with a similar vibe and production style to its first album, “Goosebumps.”

The band is led by Scott Hermo Jr., who is the only original member of the band. Since its formation in 2015, Hermo said he has played with a rotating lineup of about 30 band members overall.

“Ten years fly by and … suddenly some band members are like, ‘Oh, I can’t do this tour.’ We find someone else that can do the tour, and we’re like, ‘Oh, this person’s actually an amazing fit,’” Hermo said. “That person eventually has to move on, and so we’ve played with over 30 people in the band.”

The current lineup includes guitarist Nick Sebastiano and bassist Tom Bora — both of whom Hermo found unexpectedly through music.

“I met [Sebastiano] at a guitar store here in the middle of nowhere in Connecticut and we just hit it off talking, and turns out he’s this really talented guy that was hoping to tour,” Hermo said. Sometimes it truly feels like, I don’t — to be honest — believe in God or anything, but it sometimes feels like there’s someone puppeteering things.”

Hermo began working on “Goosebumps” in his senior year of high school. However, it wasn’t until the summer of his sophomore year in college that he showed some friends the album and got an overwhelming response.

Hermo said he then spent the rest of the summer working on that album, and missed his graduation to go on a DIY tour, which he admitted not many people showed up to.

“I was truly just messing around. I’m so proud that I was who I was, when I first started college [and] at the end of high school, because I was just allowing myself to be weird and make fun stuff, and just not think so much about it,” Hermo said. “I would literally just sit in my dorm room, tinker around for hours, just messing around with ideas.”

Hermo said that there was no plan, and “Goosebumps” just fell together. This mindset led to Hermo reaching over 300,000 monthly Spotify listeners and over 40 million streams on his song, “Nova Scotia 500.”

After the album’s release, Hermo said the next nine years were full of touring. He eventually released his second album in 2024, “Spellbound.” Hermo said he felt anxious and overwhelmed when writing the sophomore album.

“I was 24 when I started really doing the band full time. I was just young and dumb, and needed to learn about how to be a human and how to grow on my own, and not let anxiety get to me, like a lot of trials and errors,” Hermo said.

Hermo said that after he got home from a tour, he got a burst of inspiration and started working. He has eight songs he said he’s confident in so far and is working on polishing them.

“I’m treating this third record kind of like the first record, and I’m really excited about it. I think the songs are really cool and weird, and we’re going to sound kind of wonky, similar to the first record sonically,” Hermo said.

Hermo said he hopes to have singles released by spring 2027 and be finished with the album by the end of this year.

For more on Boyscott, those interested can visit the band’s website or listen to its music on Spotify or Apple Music.











