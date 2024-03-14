From bedroom pop to Boyscott

By John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

In 2015, multi-instrumentalist Scott Hermo Jr. released Boyscott’s debut album “Goose Bumps,” and the release has since garnered over 70 million streams.

The indie pop and indie rock band, Boyscott, began as a solo project in 2014 at Hermo’s off-campus apartment while he attended Belmont University in Nashville.

With creative input from John Lewandowski, Tiger Adams and Noah Miller, the group of friends took Hermo’s rough cut of “Goose Bumps” and transformed it in 2015. The addition of tracked drums by Lewandowski and a new-found energy led to the formation of a live band.

Although Lewandowski, Adams and Miller are no longer in the band’s current live lineup, they still add creative input into Hermo’s work. Boyscott has experienced several lineup changes, as over 20 musicians have joined or left the band since its formation.

Hermo wrote and produced all 10 songs on the LP, which features external vocals from Ellen Ivy McGuirk. Other musicians also added their own take on the tracks for live shows.

For many musicians, making an album before forming a band is uncommon, but Hermo created the entire project before performing at a live show.

“We made a record first without starting a band, with the mindset of ‘let’s make these songs,’” Hermo said. “Afterwards, people started hitting us up for shows and we started to do that.”

“Goose Bumps” was originally released Nov. 17, 2015. Boyscott partnered with Topshelf Records and Babe City Records on Sept. 13, 2019 for a re-release of “Goose Bumps.”

From the album, tracks “Nova Scotia 500” and “Killer Whale” are Boyscott’s most streamed, with 28.2 million and 22.1 million, respectively.

With the popularity of the track “Nova Scotia 500,” Hermo has played the song live numerous times. He said he never gets tired of the audience’s energy.

“I’m a little sick of that song, but not enough. The energy at shows is wonderful,” Hermo said. “I am totally happy to give the people what they want.”

While in Nashville, Hermo found success in the underground music scene at the DRKMTTR Collective, a club aimed at building a community in the underground music and arts scene.

Musically, Boyscott has a consistent fan base, with over 750,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Hermo said it is exciting that thousands of fans are interested in his music.

“[Boyscott] is going way better than I had anticipated, and it’s a little nerve-racking because it would be great if that continued,” Hermo said.

Although Boyscott has not released an album since the re-release of “Goose Bumps,” the band has plans to release a follow-up album in the fall. The new album will feature the track “After Dark,” which was released Aug. 24, 2023.

Boyscott will embark on a full U.S. tour with indie pop artist Yot Club with a stop planned for 7:30 p.m. on May 3 at Mahall’s in Lakewood, Ohio.

For a complete list of tour dates and new musical releases visit boyscott.bigcartel.com.

Scott Hermo Jr. performs with Boyscott. Photo courtesy of Alex Woodworth