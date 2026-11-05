For art and its people

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

I love art, every part and parcel of it — music, literature, sculptures, paintings, graphics, fashion — all of it.

Though I dabble in a few of these myself, I won’t claim to say I understand all of it, but I know and am learning how to appreciate it — appreciating the humanness of the process.

But art isn’t made just to be made — it’s made for people to enjoy and discuss. That is why in fall 2025, I made the conscious effort to attend every production put on by Youngstown State University’s University Theatre.

Knowing the time and effort spent in rehearsals, costume designs, set designs and the fact that these individuals are my fellow students, I believed it my duty as an “art appreciator” to enjoy the productions — and that I have.

The 2025-26 season saw productions of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” “Be More Chill,” “Episode 26” and “Kiss Me, Kate.” Each show made me appreciate theatre productions more and more. Thus far for the 2026-27 season, “Ravenscroft” was an absolute hit.

Act 1 of Ravenscroft was subtly uneasy and mysterious, while Act 2 brought the comedy. I left the Spotlight Theater holding my sides, with my cheeks hurting from all the laughing. Having attended with friends who felt similarly, or who had questions about the play’s ending, I look forward to the other productions this season.

As of this fall, I’ve been attending more Music at Noon showings, when available, attending Youngstown Playhouse shows, taking walks through The Butler Institute of American Art, the John J. McDonough Museum of Art and the Judith Rae Solomon Gallery in Bliss Hall.

All of this in an effort to understand the intentions of the pieces and show support for the work put in to get to that stage.

In doing so, I increase my own understanding of different art forms. Though that is not everyone’s goal, I think we understand the world a bit better when we can offer commentary on art.

We need to take the time to respect and admire the work of artists — especially student productions from the Dana School of Music and University Theatre, Student Art Association,

Poetry Club, Quill and Jenny Magazine. Let’s support our fellow Penguins in their artistic endeavors.

I know busy schedules, work, assignments and attempts at having a social life all complicate wanting to see these productions and exhibits. To that I say, supplement, if you can, an evening’s binge with a play or creative showcase.

All it takes is attending one and feeling the pull. If you can’t make it, encourage others to go. Maybe they will appreciate the event more than you thought you would.