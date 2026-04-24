By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is by far one of the grandest examples of outstanding cinema and has stood the test of time despite each film being over 20 years old.

What truly makes these films extraordinary is their ability to keep an audience trapped in its world and create characters that can be loved universally. Characters such as Frodo Baggins, played by actor Elijah Wood, and Samwise Gamgee, played by actor Sean Astin, have left impacts on the hearts of all who have had the privilege to watch “The Lord of the Rings.”

Not enough can be said about the geniusness behind author J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic characters. Every character plays an important part in the story — if a single character was missing, the film series would not have reached the same level of greatness.

When the Fellowship of the Ring is first established in “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring,” audiences can see that this is only the beginning of one of the greatest stories ever told.

With the evil forces growing stronger under the control of the dark lord, Sauron, Frodo and the fellowship give Middle Earth and audiences a shimmer of hope.

Not only is the story an excellent display of the novelist brilliance of Tolkien, but the filmmaking mind of director Peter Jackson further transcends the story with its epic battles and eye-capturing visuals. Fantasy meets brilliance in ‘The Lord of The Rings’

There is not a single frame in any of “The Lord of the Ring” films that does not achieve a great level of cinematic excellence. Jackson composes a film of purely beautiful images filled with great color, lighting and scenery.

Additionally, the musical score in the trilogy by composer Howard Shore is absolute audible bliss. The sound of the orchestra’s strings opening every film is one of the most iconic pieces of music in film.

The sound of the brass and percussion, indicating the dawn of a new battle, shakes the soul of the audience and creates a mountain of suspense.

Recently, a new level of exhibition was made possible in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy as the movies were rereleased in theaters for the first film’s anniversary. Those who had seen the trilogy during first release could relive an epic experience and be washed away by a wave of memories.

Those who had unfortunately missed the initial release had the opportunity to see all three films and had the chance to see why “The Lord of the Rings” received such great fame.

There have been speculations that the story is set to continue, with additional films and series. With the absence of Tolkien’s writing, it is hard to say if his legacy will be carried on to even greater heights, or if the franchise will be tainted by corporate greed and the notion that the show must go on.









