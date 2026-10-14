DiPiero composes songwriting master class

By Josephine Sollitto The Jambar

Country music songwriter and Youngstown State University alum Bob DiPiero returned to YSU to hold a songwriting master class from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 8 in Bliss Hall’s Ford Theater. He discussed his journey, inspiration and advice for aspiring songwriters.

DiPiero moved from Youngstown to Nashville, Tennessee, establishing a successful career as a musician and songwriter. According to Nashville Songwriters Foundation DiPiero worked with singers such as Reba McEntire, George Strait and Faith Hill.

DiPiero’s master class began with an explanation of his early years in Nashville and his transition from a traveling musician throughout the Midwest, to settling down in the city.

“I didn’t want to go on the road. I had a couple of offers when I first moved to Nashville to be in a road band, go on a road with an actor, and that’s what I did not want to do,” DiPiero said. “I wanted to stay in Nashville. I knew that, and I started meeting people.”

DiPiero said that once he began meeting other artists, he made more connections that set him up with producers and other musicians.

“What usually still happens, a young writer, untried writer or writers [who] just got to town, meet people … and you don’t know who this person is going to introduce you to,” DiPiero said. “My head was always on a swivel. You know, who can I meet? Who can I talk to? Who is inspiring me to want to reach out to them and say, ‘Hey, man, I you want to write.’”

The master class then changed to the perspective on how a person should view and criticize their work. DiPiero said artists should follow the judgement of the audience rather than judging their own work.

“When you are doing your art, whatever it is, whether it’s writing a song, painting a painting, writing a book, writing a poem, don’t judge your art. Let others judge it for you. Just do the work,” DiPiero said. “I started to not judge myself because I think you can edit yourself into writer’s block.”

DiPiero then shifted to the idea of maintaining one’s integrity and ensuring an individual stays true to themselves while still remaining a relevant artist.

“The first thing you need to do is you need to know you. You need to know who you are. Who are you? What do you want to say? What do you want to play to make people … listen?” DiPiero said. “Know who you are as a writer, I’m still figuring out who I am, and it’s mysterious.”

DiPiero said he advises musicians exploring a new genre to keep an open mind, which is similar to his transition between rock n’ roll to country music.

“So how to learn a new genre? Well, you go in with an open mind. You go in with an open mind and an empty notebook … just start recording stuff, and you start listening back … and you start going to songwriter shows, and you start listening to brand new writers,” DiPiero said. “I just had no preconceived ideas, no preconceived notions of what country was or wasn’t.”

DiPiero concluded by revisiting two recurring themes in music — the concept of music being a language and the importance of a person to be present.

“Music is a universal language. The melodies are just as evocative as the lyrics, but the real alchemy, turning lead into gold, is to put those two together,” DiPiero said. “As a human, if you’re present, you’re in a lot better shape than if you’re just not there. You know, you’ve got a chance to to be something somewhere. You know, like the song says, ‘When you see a chance, take it.’”