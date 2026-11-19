By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

A murderer is afoot within Boddy Manor for Youngstown State University’s latest theatrical production, “Clue: The Musical,” on Nov. 14. With the opening weekend over, University Theatre will host three more productions at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20 and 2 p.m. Nov. 21-22 at Ford Theater in Bliss Hall.

Directed by Daniel Klimczak, visiting lecturer for University Theatre, the cast and crew took the audience through an investigation of who killed the show’s manor owner, Mr. Boddy, played by senior musical theatre major Noah Dudai.

The show functions similarly to the board game of the same name, where the outcome is determined by those who participate. Dudai selects an audience member to pick a card from one of the cast members containing either the murder weapon, crime scene or murderer.

With that, no two shows are the same. This created a fun and engaging audience experience for all parties involved.

One night it could be Mrs. White, played by junior musical theatre major Benjamin Podnar, in the kitchen with the lead pipe, and another time it could be Professor Plum, played by junior musical theatre major Owen Mills, in the conservatory with the revolver.

Overall, the acting carried the show. Senior musical theatre major Natalie Horvath’s performance of Mrs. Peacock captured the audience with her stunning voice, as did sophomore musical theatre major Robert Channell’s performance of Mr. Green with smooth mannerisms and a slick tone of voice.

However, the set of the show was simplistic — it felt congested and not what the theatre department is fully capable of in design. A well-known show such as “Clue: The Musical” requires a more complex set.

The 2025 performance of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” had an incredible set design, used Ford Theater’s stage in its entirety and wasted no space.

Despite this, the lighting used for “Clue: The Musical” felt immersive, and the simplistic set design maximized the lights’ effect.

As much as the music felt fitting for the performance, at times it seemed as if it drowned the actors’ voices or was slightly out of time.

The ending of the musical could also add more as the killer is revealed and the show ends without buildup.

“Clue: The Musical” is the kind of performance that would seem more suitable for a dinner theater and not a traditional production. The audience immersion of the play is fun, but elements of the play could be expanded more.