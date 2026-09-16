Control change ups beyond baseball

By Katelyn Obermiyer / The Jambar

The crack of the bat as it collides with the baseball, the buzz of a scoreboard as points tally up and the uncontainable cheers of a crowd as players, wait for it, perform dance choreography to “You’re The One That I Want” by John Travolta and Olivia-Newton John.

Are we talking about baseball or a theater production? Surprise — it’s an electrifying combination of both.

This past weekend, I had the opportunity to work with a traveling entertainment baseball show that exhibited while there’s no “I” in team, the “a” should stand for the attitude you bring to the game of life.

As a production assistant for the show, I was responsible for setting up team props, such as gigantic inflatable baseballs, furniture dollys and flaming baseball bats, along with a crew of others all new to the show’s role.

We worked in the locker rooms and dugouts as we waited for our cue to help the players and directors. For someone who’s never been a huge fan of baseball — I’ve just preferred ballet more — this role seemed unlikely for me.

But regardless, I wanted a change. Each year in college, my outlook on opportunities in life changes, and as I enter my senior year, I’m hungry to chase more and more possibilities.

But there’s a fear of change that clouds every rainbow of opportunity and sometimes keeps me scared to step outside my comfort-home zone. It impacts my attitude.

While I stood in the dugout, I watched the energy, attitudes, chaos and luck of the show, cultivated by the team players, directors and workers for the game who actively brought a positive attitude.

Now, I don’t mean positive as in everyone had to be bubbly and outgoing — it was their authenticity that created this unique dynamic.

During my time with the two-day event, there was a sense of comradery among the players that I caught as they fistbumped me and thanked me for my role — which was much easier and less impressive than backflipping off pogo sticks in front of hundreds of people.

Everyone’s genuine enthusiasm, welcoming actions and leadership charged the air with a lesson that’s unmistakable — your attitude controls your situation.

But you control your attitude.

It depends on how you see, think and feel about every experience. What’s your attitude like for any situation, and what’s it doing for you? Is it adverse to the good, or welcoming to benefit yourself and others?

How are you showing up to the home plate for your life?

While I run out of space to hit this message home, I’ll try to leave with one last zinger — your energy, mindset and attitude infects your life and those around you. It’s contagious, like the awe on children’s faces watching costumed players bat, dance and sing like heroes the kids can admire.

So, back to first base — what attitude are you bringing to your life, slugger? Is it a contagious enthusiasm, ready to help you field changes in your life and contribute to the team around you? Put me in, Coach, because I know that’s how I want to play now.









