Constitution Day calls Candidates to YSU

By Nicarlyle Hanchard The Jambar

Sept. 17 became recognized as Constitution and Citizenship Day in 1952, with an amendment in 2004 for federally-funded, public institutions to offer an educational program in remembrance of the day.

To recognize the day, Youngstown State University’s Student Government Association hosted a Candidate Forum that invited several local candidates to briefly share their platform and get to know voters.

Justin Tucker, president of SGA, said as elections are approaching, it is important for students and young people alike to familiarize themselves with candidates as their votes will help decide the lives of future generations.

“With the outbreak of artificial intelligence and how rapidly technology is changing, it’s important that voters be educated about what’s happening around them, who’s on their ballot and what can we do better about as we take over the torch and eventually step into those political roles to ensure that our future and the future of the people [after] us will be protected,” Tucker said.

Adullah Riaz, executive vice president of SGA, shared similar sentiments. Riaz said even if young people do not want to become active in politics, it remains important they know those responsible for the laws affecting them. He said for those looking to get involved, knowing the candidates and their responsibilities is a good starting point.

“You should know what’s going on. You should know what’s happening,” Riaz said. “Learning more about [candidates], learning more about people who are in powerful positions who [govern] your country, it’s good to know what power they have.”

The Candidate Forum saw close to 20 individuals running for local office. These included Democrats Mark D’Apolito, Dalton Bosze, Michael Kripchack and Lauren McNally, and Republicans Mark Hanni, Christine Oliver and Ross Smith, among others.

During his speech, Kripchack, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 33rd District, said he is running for office to create an Ohio that cares for its people.

“I want to make an Ohio that we’ll all be proud of, that actually cares about its people, that understands that the role of government is to serve the people,” Kripchack said.

Oliver, Republican nominee for Mahoning County commissioner, said she is running because the county’s people need accessible leadership and real solutions.

“My priorities begin with taxpayers, especially seniors, and working families struggling with rising property taxes and the increasing cost of everyday life,” Oliver said.

The forum adjourned with remarks from Tucker who thanked the candidates for taking the time to speak with students. He said he was grateful for how the event turned out.

“On behalf of the YSU [SGA], I want to thank all our candidates for joining us this evening — for sharing their perspectives and for doing their part to help educate the students and residents of Youngstown [about] what’s on their ballot,” Tucker said.





