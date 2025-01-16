Commuting vs. campus living

By Keon Edington / Jambar Contributor

While many Youngstown State University students commute, living on campus presents unique benefits and challenges.

YSU offers three on-campus dormitories for students and athletes — Kilcawley House, Lyden House and Cafaro House — along with off-campus apartments — Campus Lofts, University Edge, University Courtyard Apartments, The Enclave and the Flats at Wick.

Living near campus provides students with closer access to classes and other on-campus resources such as tutoring, counseling and campus recreation.

Shane Wolfe, a nursing major who resides at Kilcawley House, said he prefers living on campus because classes are easily accessible.

“Living on campus has been nice,” Wolfe said. “I’d had people ask me if I commute five hours [to Youngstown]. I answer ‘No, I live on campus.’”

Wolfe said he kept to himself his freshman year, but took the initiative to participate more in his sophomore year.

“Being involved with the Campus Rec has helped me build a lot of relationships,” Wolfe said. “A lot of friendships outside of work [developed], as we all have a common interest.”

Residents get access to YSU’s Penguin Shuttle, which runs Monday through Saturday to various places, including Kilcawley, Lyden, Cafaro and Walmart.

According to Erin Driscoll, executive director of Student Experience and Resident Life, commuting is the route most students take. Driscoll said 82.9% of YSU students live off campus because of its cost-saving measures.

Courtney Ross, junior forensic science major, commutes to campus daily. She said traveling to and from YSU helps save money and allows her to spend more time with family.

“I don’t have to worry about paying for room and board, and can save some money,” Ross said. “I do feel I benefit more from commuting, as I’m able to spend more time with my family and I have my own quiet space in my room to study and work on homework.”

Commuter students save a significant amount of money compared to residents, as Driscoll said it costs an estimated $5,460 per semester and $10,920 for the academic year with housing and a meal plan.

Wolfe said he has not been pleased with the quality of food.

“I feel like [dining is] a big complaint with residents that stay on campus — the food quality is not that great,” Wolfe said. “Especially at the dining hall, there’s a lot of processed food and I would rather not eat that.”

Driscoll acknowledged the concern and said the university has talked to its dining provider in order to find a solution.



“For anyone, when you’re eating the same food every day, it can start to feel monotonous,” Driscoll said. “Our provider is open to all feedback and loves to hear it from students.”