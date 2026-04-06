Cinderella’s slip into March Madness

The Jambar

Since 1939, Division 1 basketball teams have competed annually in the NCAA tournament to crown the national champion at the conclusion of each season.

Coined March Madness by former high school official Henry Porter in 1939, and later popularized by CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger in 1982, the NCAA Tournament has never lacked excitement or upsets.

Whether it’s the George Mason University Final Four run in 2006, or the Davidson College Elite Eight run in 2008, March Madness is no stranger to seeing small schools making a name for themselves on the biggest stage. The Jambar has selected the five best Cinderella runs in March Madness since 2010.

Tipping off at the No. 5 spot is the Butler University Bulldogs in 2009-10. Led by Head Coach Brad Stevens, the No. 5 seed Butler Bulldogs shocked the nation as it won the Horizon League and made a run to the championship game before losing at the last second on a missed Gordon Hayward buzzer-beater. In its historic path to the championship game, Butler took down juggernauts such as No. 1 seed Syracuse University, No. 2 seed Kansas State University and No. 5 seed Michigan State University.

Coming in at No. 4 is the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles in 2012-13. With the team nicknamed “Dunk City,” No. 15 seed FGCU became appointment television for basketball fans across the country. With its aggressive defense and high-flying playstyle on offense, the Eagles were able to topple Goliaths such as No. 2 seed Georgetown University and No. 7 seed San Diego State University on their way to the Sweet 16.

The No. 3 spot belongs to none other than the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams in 2010-11. Led by Head Coach Shaka Smart, who went on to become the face of Marquette University, the Rams were able to advance past the First Four in Dayton and make it all the way to the Final Four with wins over Georgetown, Purdue University, Florida State University and the University of Kansas. Ultimately, the Rams’ season was halted by the No. 5 team on the list, the Butler Bulldogs.

No. 2 on the list belongs to Sister Jean and the Loyola University Chicago Ramblers in 2017-18. While its de facto mascot is a wolf, Loyola Chicago adopted 99-year-old chaplain Sister Jean as the unofficial face of the school for its historic Final Four run. Loyola Chicago’s path to the Final Four included game-winning shots against No. 6 seed University of Miami and No. 7 University of Nevada, Reno.

Rounding off the list at the No. 1 spot is none other than the Saint Peter’s University Peacocks in 2022-23. Over the years, there have been several players who have made names for themselves in the month of March — Kemba Walker, Stephen Curry, Hayward — the list goes on. The No. 15 seed Peacocks showed viewers a new March darling with Doug Edert. Coming off the bench for most of the tournament, Edert was able to log multiple 20-point games and countless clutch buckets on Saint Peter’s path to the Elite Eight. The most memorable moment of Edert’s run was his 20-point performance in an overtime thriller against University of Kentucky in the round of 64.

With this year’s Final Four right around the corner, fans are eager to find their next Cinderella story. The Jambar has eyes on University of Illinois star and son of NBA legend Peja Stojaković, Andrej Stojaković.