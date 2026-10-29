Brewers blaze series with two-game lead

By Joshua Robison The Jambar

After a suspenseful offseason and an even longer regular season, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year is in Wisconsin for the first time since 1982 — the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays face off in the Major League Baseball World Series.

The Brewers took the lead and won the first two games at American Family Field in Wisconsin.

In Game One on Oct. 23, the Brewers took an early lead as they scored two runs with a triple in the first inning from designated hitter Christian Yelich. The scores brought left fielder Jackson Chourio home to score, who hit a single earlier in the inning.

A single from catcher William Contreras to left field then brought in Yelich to score and added the second run for the Brewers.

The Rays struck back in the fourth inning, which began with a walk by first baseman Jonathan Aranda. Then third baseman Junior Caminero hit a double and advanced Aranda to third.

Catcher Liam Hicks grounded out and Aranda scored, which advanced Caminero to third. Offensive efforts were snuffed after a fly out from center fielder Jonny DeLuca.

The bottom of the seventh inning started with a walk from Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt, who scored after a ground out and a single from Chourio.

The Rays took the lead in the top of the ninth inning after Aranda hit a single, followed by a walk from Caminero. Shortstop Jorge Mateo pinch-ran for Aranda and came in to score after a ground out from Hicks. The Brewers won with a score of 3-2.

Game Two on Oct. 24 saw another close game with the Brewers’ win 5-4.

The Rays tagged on four runs quickly in the first inning.

Left fielder Chandler Simpson singled to center field and allowed Díaz to score, followed by a single from Caminero that brought in Simpson and a two-run homerun by Hicks.

The Brewers responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Chourio and first baseman Jake Bauers hit back-to-back singles. After a strikeout from Yelich, Contreras hit a single to center field, which allowed Chourio to score and advanced Bauers to third.

After a single from center fielder Garret Mitchell, Bauers scored for 4-2 in the second inning.

The Brewers scored again in the fourth inning after Pratt walked, advanced to third base after a single from right fielder Sal Frelick and a throwing error from Aranda, which Pratt advanced, capitalized on and scored.

Frelick tied the score 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth inning after hitting a long home run to center field.

In the bottom of the seventh, Brewers second baseman Brice Turang doubled to deep center field and advanced to third after a fly out from Mitchell. Turang then scored after a single to right field from Pratt and extended the lead to the end of the game.

Fans can watch the remainder of the World Series today on FOX, DirectTV, Fubo, YouTubeTV and Sling TV.



