Airy sounds from Aairo

By Scout Nicholson The Jambar

Warren-based artist Aaron Parker, sophomore business administration major, known professionally as Aairo, is transitioning into a soulful, ‘70s vibe for his single titled “Sugar,” set to release Oct. 12.

Parker began creating music at a young age, picking up the saxophone and eventually teaching himself piano. He said he began to take singing seriously when he turned 18 years old.

“I started [singing] after graduating because I hadn’t identified my voice or how to work with my voice,” Parker said. “Once I hit around 18, that’s when I started to understand myself more as an artist and how to use my voice in a way that works for my music.”

Parker is a self-taught audio engineer and moved to Atlanta to pursue a career. Parker said it was an eye-opening experience, where he was able to work with many signed artists, which inspired him to continue his career.

“Before moving to Georgia, I started engineering and producing my own music because I didn’t know any engineers. … I had these songs that I wanted to get out, but I didn’t have the means to do so,” Parker said. “So I downloaded Logic Pro and spent — I’m talking — every single waking hour of the day in my room, learning how to produce my own songs.”

In 2024, Parker released his debut album, “Shadows In Wonderland,” which he said was a conglomeration of his likes, interests and things he learned from 18-22 years old.

Parker said this album was more experimental, describing it as a “bag of Skittles,” with different genres and vibes.

However, he said the album’s second track titled “Let Me Know” is similar to the smooth, R&B sound of Parker’s upcoming single, “Sugar,” which takes inspiration from artists such as Bill Withers, Marvin Gaye and The Isley Brothers.

“Creating [‘Let Me Know’] gave me a foundation for where I would like to move next in my artistic career, music-wise,” Parker said. “[‘Sugar’] is a continuation of the energy of ‘Let Me Know.’ So it’s very soul influenced, very R&B.”

Parker said more music will be released before the end of this year. He is taking a break from live performances for the rest of this year to work on new music.

Those interested in Parker’s music can check out Aairo on Spotify and Apple Music.



