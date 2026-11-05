Acton, from ’Guin to governor

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

Ohio’s “scrappy kid from Youngstown” and Youngstown State University alumni Dr. Amy Acton was elected governor of Ohio Nov. 3 following a race against Republican opponent Vivek Ramswamy and becoming the first woman elected governor of Ohio.

One week prior to her election, Acton visited her alma mater, Liberty High School, to rally support for her gubernatorial campaign in the Mahoning Valley.

Around 600 people attended Acton’s appearance, and the Liberty High School marching band performed.

Speakers included David Pepper, Acton’s running mate for lieutenant governor, Sherrod Brown, Democratic candidate for Senate, Justice Jennifer Brunner and Annette Blackwell, candidate for Ohio auditor of state.

Acton began her speech introducing herself not as a politician but as a doctor and “lifelong public servant.” Acton said Youngstown has been the story of her campaign.

“My grandfather came to Youngstown from the old country — he was escaping persecution. I know a lot of our relatives have these sorts of stories. They said the streets were paved with gold here,” Acton said.

Acton also commented on the controversial campaign ad from opponent Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican gubernatorial candidate, which featured Acton’s estranged mother, calling Acton a liar in regard to her experience with sexual abuse and homelessness.

“I can’t believe that my candidate is using my childhood the way he is in a desperate attempt to divert from his struggling campaign,” Acton said. “It’s not going to work because compassion and decency still matter. And it’s my childhood that gave me the experience that kept me fighting for people my whole career. And I want to make sure that everyone gets a fair shot. I can tell you that my story is an Ohio story.”

Acton’s campaign promises were built on making Ohio more affordable and funding public schools and healthcare. Acton said she will not look away from struggling Ohioans and will end corruption in the Statehouse.

“We are longing for public servants again to actually solve problems instead of making problems,” Acton said. “We are not doing tax breaks for people like my opponent and his friends. We are giving working families tax cuts. We are going to fully fund our public schools. We are going to make childcare affordable again. We are going to help our parents age with some dignity.”

Brown shared the same sentiment of making Ohio affordable again, where he cited corruption in business.

“Corruption is woven into everything. Corporate profits have soared, executive salaries have exploded,” Brown said. “The average CEO makes 300 times what the average worker makes. You work harder than ever, but no matter how hard you work, your pay doesn’t keep up.”

Both Acton and Brown criticized Ramaswamy and John Husted, Republican candidate for Senate. Acton criticized Ramaswamy for wanting to dismantle Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“This is about extreme wealth, power, special interests against the rest of us. That is what is at stake. We’re together in a people-powered movement,” Acton said. “We are linking arms, and we are going to tell Mr. Ramaswamy in no uncertain terms. You cannot buy this state.”

Acton ended the night by urging residents to vote Nov. 3.