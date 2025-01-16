Activities around M70

By Elise Ramos / The Jambar

Over winter break, a series of incidents occurred in and around the Youngstown State University M70 parking lot near Stambaugh Stadium.

In the past month alone, YSU has seen a surge in carjackings and vehicle break-ins across campus.

At 4:49 p.m. Dec. 27, 2024, police were dispatched to investigate a potential carjacking.

According to the YSU Police Department incident report, the owner of the vehicle returned to the parked car in the M70 parking lot near Stambaugh Stadium, and found the vehicle’s glove box as well as the center console open .

Items from both compartments were displaced and the front-passenger door was slightly ajar. Campus police took a statement and advised the individual to file a victim’s report at the station.

The YSU police are reviewing surveillance footage for additional information.

Following the initial incident, another event occurred the following day, when a YSU police officer observed three juveniles in the M70 lot. The trio were reportedly pulling on car door handles and peering into vehicles.

When questioned, the juveniles denied entering any cars. However, surveillance footage linked them to the incident reported Dec. 27. The three boys, later confirmed as siblings, were transported to the station, issued trespass warnings and released to their parents.

While YSU police believe they have identified the individuals involved in the Dec. 27 incident, the investigation is ongoing.

Subsequently, an incident occurred at 4 a.m. Jan. 1, when another YSU police officer responded to a trespassing call at the north side of Stambaugh Stadium.

According to the report, the suspect said they were seeking shelter because of concerns about a stalker. Officers issued a trespassing warning and offered transportation to another location, but the suspect declined.

The final incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6, as YSU police observed a suspicious male inside the M70 parking booth.

The male suspect claimed he was “keeping an eye on the parking lot from troublemakers,” according to the incident report filed by the officer.

The suspect received a trespassing warning, while authorities have not indicated whether their presence was related to earlier events.

Campus officials recommend suspicious activity be reported immediately to the YSU Police Department communications center at 330-941-3527.