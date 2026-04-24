A final goodbye

The Jambar

It is officially the end. After two years working with The Jambar, it is time to move on to other things. My time with this publication has taught me so much, and I can not be more grateful. From building up my professional skills to having great times with great people, its importance to me cannot be described in words.

In the last two years, I have written over 50 stories and performed countless interviews. From my first story covering the Youngstown State University dance club to my last story covering an award given to the respiratory program, every one of these stories has led me to where I am now, and I could not be more grateful to those I have met, interviewed and kept in touch with.

My journey with The Jambar began under the guidance of former Editor-in-Chief Marty Burke, who taught me the building blocks of being a writer.

Later on, I was met with the guidance of former Editor-in-Chief John Ostapowicz, who led me to hone my skills and give my writing a personality. John believed in me and pushed me to do better than I thought I could.

This semester, under the guidance of Editor-in-Chief Matt Sotlar, I was able to continue my work and become an even better writer. This semester was more difficult for me than previous semesters, and Matt was always patient and had my back, and for that, I could not be more grateful.

There are so many people I have met through this publication. Arts and Entertainment Editor Mick Dillon and News Editor Nicarlyle Hanchard were always there to lift up spirits in the office while also being top-tier writers. I am also thankful for Copy Editors Katelyn Obermiyer and Maria Schwartz for always tearing apart my work. In the end, it made me a better writer, and writing according to the Associated Press Stylebook became second nature.

I am thankful to Head Designer Kristina Tufaro and Assistant Designer Dylan Cretella for making sure our articles look great on paper, and they always did. Their work is unmatched.

These are just a few examples of how a group of individuals made it possible to push out amazing work, week after week.

There are many others who deserve a shoutout as well. We could always count on Assistant Arts and Entertainment Editor Scout Nicholson, General Assignment Reporter Ben Davis, Sports Editor Marissa Masano and General Assignment Reporter Josh Robison to put out well-researched, in-depth content that was always polished and ready to go on the day of publication.

Finally, I want to give thanks to those who read the paper every week, whether it be students, staff, faculty or family. Picking up a paper off the stand or clicking on an article online is what made all of this worth it.

To bring this piece to an end, I want to say thank you to everyone who had a role to play at The Jambar and JambarTV, as these have been some of the best times of my college career.

Now, to give this a proper send-off, this has been Alex Sorrells, reporting for The Jambar.



