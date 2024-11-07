YSU’s Horizon Legacy

By Jacqueline Arroyo / Jambar Contributor

Youngstown State University has won 56 Horizon League championships over the past 11 academic years and achieved more than 10 consecutive top-five finishes in the McCafferty Trophy standings.

YSU joined the Horizon League in July 2001 and has since experienced notable success, along with several associated benefits.

The Horizon League is a collegiate athletic conference in the NCAA Division I. Founded in 1979, the league consists of 11 schools located in the Great Lakes region.

The league values student-athletes well-being, integrity, respect and stewardship.

Football is not one of the 19 sports included in the Horizon League. In fact, only two of the 11 schools in the league — YSU and Robert Morris University — have football teams.

During the football season, YSU competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, while RMU competes in the Northeast Conference.

Recently, YSU hosted women’s volleyball, coming away with a win. At Beeghly Natatorium, the YSU men’s swimming and diving team put forth a strong effort against Cleveland State University, but ultimately lost 161-139.

Ron Strollo, executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics, played a key role in leading YSU’s transition to the Horizon League.

“Back then we were in the Mid-Continent Conference and that conference had really spread out across our country, and our kids were missing a lot of class and traveling,” Strollo said. “The Horizon League was a conference out there that had a lot of schools in our geographic footprint, so it made sense at the time.”

He noted that the Horizon League approached YSU about membership.

Most conferences charge a membership fee to cover the expenses of the league office. The league office operates with a budget of roughly $2 million to $3 million and provides support to member institutions, including assistance with NCAA compliance.

Typically, a membership fee is required to participate in the operation. However, YSU hasn’t found much success in the Horizon League’s March Madness tournament. Schools like Oakland University and Northern Kentucky University have advanced further, generating revenue for the league.

The NCAA has a significant television contract, and teams earn shares based on their performance in the tournament, which can then be converted into financial rewards.

“Some of that money flows back to the leagues, and we use that money to fund the league operations. So fortunately for us, we’re not paying membership dues,” Strollo said.

Strollo also said there are times when revenue exceeds expenses, allowing the league to distribute some of the surplus back to YSU. The extra money supports specific projects, such as mental health initiatives for student-athletes.

Mental health has been one of the Horizon League’s priorities over the years.

Shawn Sullivan, associate commissioner of the Horizon League, oversees branding, messaging and strategic initiatives. Part of his job is to emphasize the achievements of the 11 member institutions, relaying stories about athletes, coaches and programs.

“[The Horizon League is] making a really significant financial contribution to each institution, $500,000 in total across the league, for [schools supplement] what they’re already doing on campus to support student-athlete mental health well being,” Sullivan said.

He also noted the Horizon League wants its institutions to feel proud to be part of a league that supports and advocates for student-athletes.

“We’re so glad to be the umbrella organization of 11 really critical institutions to their regions and cities,” Sullivan said. “By working together and having that relationship we’re sharing stories, we’re making sure that they feel loved.”

Sullivan said another benefit for schools joining the league is the opportunity to host Horizon League championships.

Although championship requirements vary by sport, there are specific criteria for hosting league championship events. In many cases, the coaches’ group plays a role in voting on or advocating for how championships should be organized.

“In the case of outdoor track and field, our 11 schools, there are only a couple of schools that meet the requirements of their venue or facility to host,” Sullivan said. “Youngstown State and Okland are the two outdoor facilities, so the championship actually bounces back and forth between those two institutions.”

The Horizon League provides an operational budget that varies by sport, which the host school uses to manage the event. The host school also retains revenue from ticket sales, parking and other on-site sales.

The 2024-25 outdoor track and field championship will be held May 9-11 at YSU’s Farmers National Bank Field.