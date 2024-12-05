YSU’s future commencement

By Raeghan Hilton and Tala Alsharif / Jambar Contributors

While fall 2024 commencement will remain the same as years past, Youngstown State University’s spring commencement will change in hopes of creating a more personalized experience for graduates and attendees.

In the past, commencement was one joint ceremony that included all YSU colleges.

Jackie LeViseur, director of University Events, said in 2021 a combined ceremony was held in Stambaugh Stadium, which resulted in a huge attendance. However, she said students would leave after each college’s ceremony finished.

“It was just like, mass exit … We really want kids to stay. We want more of that personal, engaging experience for them,” LeViseur said. “So, the deans and the provost decided to do individual college ceremonies.”

In spring of this year, graduation consisted of separate ceremonies, which include one college at a time. LeViseur said this structure proved a personal investment for students, faculty and guests.

Since positive feedback was shown from attendees, the structure for next spring’s ceremony will be similar to that of this past spring, with six ceremonies over two days, three on Saturday and three on Sunday.

“That’s gonna be in the plans that will establish a template for 2025. We might tweak that a little bit, but that’s it. We’re going to go more toward the individual college ceremonies,” LeViseur said.

The upcoming fall graduation will remain as one ceremony, as they prepare to completely transition the structure of graduation into individual college ceremonies.

The ceremony will include a student speaker and faculty marshals from the graduates’ respective colleges.

LeViseur said planning for the commencement is a campus effort.

“The deans all participate in commencement. The president, the provost and the board of trustees are always invited,” LeViseur said.

The commencement committee, formed in 2021, meets prior to each commencement to address changes under the guidance of the provost.

Additionally, student musicians can be involved by performing at the ceremony, as well as Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets who perform the presentation of colors.

Students can also be nominated as Honorary Student Marshals.

“[It’s] a position of excellence for students that have done really well, that are graduating per college,” LeViseur said. “You can nominate yourself, your peers can nominate you… [and] your professors can nominate you.”

Students can also volunteer through Pete’s Pride, a network of volunteers with the alumni office that helps with commencement.

LeViseur says about 70% of graduates attend their commencement and she enjoys seeing those students’ families and friends as guests.

“Everybody’s just in a good mood and celebrating. I mean, what an accomplishment it is, to fulfill your academic career and get that diploma. So, it’s a big deal. It’s a big celebration,” LeViseur said.

LeViseur said her favorite parts are the presentation of colors and the singing of the national anthem, as she finds them moving.

“[They] just really get you into the moment, the importance of the ceremony and get things off in the right tone,” LeViseur said.

LeViseur advises students preparing for graduation to try on their cap and gown before the ceremony to ensure it’s the right size. She also advises students to not bring any valuables with them.

This semester’s commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate students will take place Dec. 15. The undergraduate ceremony will start at 1 p.m., and the graduate ceremony will follow at 4:30 p.m.