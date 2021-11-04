YSU students share thoughts on general elections

By Kaitlyn McCarthy

Students at Youngstown State University expressed their opinions on voting since general elections took place Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Some students feel that voting is an effective way of being heard. Junior psychology major Rylee Gresley feels that every vote matters.

“Honestly, I think every vote matters and that your vote can make a difference, so I definitely think voting is very important. It may not seem like your one vote will matter, but it definitely will,” Gresley said.

Junior biology major Joseph Hamper believes voting to be one of the best ways to allow students to have a voice.

“I vote and I believe it’s one of the most important things people can do. Voting allows citizens to share their opinions in a world that’s always changing and evolving. It allows for minorities and oppressed individuals to have a voice of change. It’s an actual, physical documentation of their right to change the democracy and its government for the better of everyone,” Hamper said.

Other students, however, believe that voting doesn’t make an impact. Some students, such as sophomore music composition major Jesse Crownover, did not participate in the election Tuesday.

“I don’t vote. I refuse to endorse any politician,” Crownover said. “People can vote if they want, but my singular vote helps no one, cast or not.”

YSU has shown its support of students voting. Its website gives instructions on who is eligible to vote and when the deadline to register is.



Although voting has turned into a controversial subject, almost every citizen has the right to vote.

There are also students who understand both sides and feel that a student should choose to vote only if they want to. Senior advertising major Zackary Smigel said local elections are important, but students should not be forced to vote.

“We are given rights to vote. Included in those rights are rights not to vote. If anyone doesn’t want to vote, they shouldn’t be forced to,” Smigel said. “In my opinion, it’s worse to vote for someone you don’t care about than to not vote at all.”

Most of the local officials, including the mayor, governor and board of trustees, are elected in general elections. Senior interpersonal communication major Ian Keslar finds voting essential.

“I have voted in every election since 2015 — local, state and federal. While, yes, voting for our congressional reps, senators and presidents is important, those aren’t nearly as important as our local leaders who have a very immediate and personal effect on our daily lives,” Keslar said.

Mayor Jamael “Tito” Brown won elections for a second term. The governor will be elected in 2022.

Early in-person voting and voting by mail began Oct. 5 — 28 days prior to Election Day. Voting ended Nov. 2.