YSU shows Detroit no mercy

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

There was no slowing down the Penguins inside the Waston and Tressel Training Site early Saturday afternoon. The Youngstown State University women’s lacrosse team steamrolled the University of Detroit Mercy on April 19.

The Penguins recorded a 20-9 statement win in their senior day send-off, improving to 6-8 on the season. The win over Detroit Mercy marked the Penguins’ first Mid-American Conference win of the year and first since April 22, 2023. The team was 0-4 in conference play heading into the matchup.

The 20 goals scored by the Penguins ties for the third-most single-game goals scored in program history. The matchup also marked the most points scored by the team since the 2023 season.

Numerous Penguins recorded at least a hat trick in the matchup. Sophomore Brooke Peck led the offensive surge as she tied her season-high with four goals.

Sophomores Lena Cox, Mia Yuris, Ava Kreutzer and Grace Rund recorded hat tricks as well. Sophomore Katie Grottenhaler scored two goals, while freshman Mary Grasper and senior Molly Sheridan recorded one.

YSU was explosive on offense, but its defense rallied as well. Youngstown State caused 12 turnovers and created a nine-point turnover differential to Detroit Mercy.

Draw controls were in favor of Youngstown State. The Penguins had 18 draw controls to Detroit Mercy’s 13.

Sophomore Tori Bustamante showcased her defensive skillset. She tied her season high in ground balls with six. She also forced three turnovers against the Titan offense. Sophomore Mackenzie Flannigan, a transfer from Kent State University, recorded four ground balls.

The Penguins jumped out to an early lead when Peck netted the ball with 14 minutes to go in the first period. Peck’s goal was from an assist by sophomore Gwen Bogash.

With just over 11 and a half minutes remaining in the first period, Kreutzer added the second goal of the game.

The Titans recorded their first points of the day when junior Libby Cuckler was assisted by senior Maddy Camm to cut the lead to one.

However, Detroit Mercy’s deficit would only increase from there as the Penguins offense started to hit paydirt on a consistent basis.

By the time Detroit Mercy scored its second goal, Youngstown State was nearing double-digit points. The Penguins scored for the 10th time 67 seconds after Detroit Mercy tallied another goal.

At the end of the second quarter, the score was 12-5. Rund closed out the period with back-to-back goals scored with 3:11 and 0:33 left on the clock.

The Penguins entered the fourth and final period with momentum and an eight-point lead.

Youngstown State will look to build off its 11-point win as the team travels to Kent to face the Golden Flashes and close out the 2025 season. The opening draw is set for 1 p.m April 26.