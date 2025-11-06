YSU salutes its veterans

By Nicarlyle Hanchard / The Jambar

For over a decade, Youngstown State University has honored its veterans with a Thank You breakfast. This year’s breakfast was held Nov. 5 in the Debartolo Stadium Club inside Stambaugh Stadium.

Rick Williams, former U.S. Army major and associate director of the Office of Veterans Affairs, said the event recognizes the contributions of YSU’s veteran population.

“The Veterans Thank You Breakfast is something we do every year to reflect and show gratitude to our veterans on campus,” Williams said.

With approximately 1% of the U.S. population currently serving in the military, a change Williams noted took place over several decades, he said it is important to remember the selflessness of these individuals.

“With these younger generations, they kind of lose sight of the fact that there is a segment of our population who’s out there sacrificing, serving our country [and] defending our freedoms,” Williams said. “It’s good, at least once a year, hopefully more than that, that we would take the time to reflect and show gratitude for those people that make these sacrifices.”

In a statement, Susan Krawchyk, executive director of the Mahoning Country Veterans Service Commission and retired E-7 Sgt. 1st Class in the U.S. Army, echoed Williams’ sentiments.

“It is imperative that we educate the younger generation on the meaning of Veterans Day and what we sacrificed to have the freedoms that we enjoy today,” Krawchyk stated. “The day honors veterans’ contributions to our country and our county, and shows appreciation for their sacrifices.”

She also stated that the day is a time of reflection and acknowledgement of veterans’ contributions to the rights afforded to many.

“Without veterans that were drafted into the service or volunteered to join the service, we may not be as free as we are today,” Krawchyk stated.

This year’s breakfast was attended by students, faculty and staff. Though the event was open to the public, Williams said the breakfast is a more intimate celebration of the campus veteran population.

“We typically invite some of the other organizations … outside of campus to take part in this event, but we have several events throughout the year and this one is a little more personal, you know, we kind of open it up for the students, student veterans [and] faculty members,” Williams said.

During the breakfast, a slideshow displayed the family members and friends of attendees who are veterans. Patrons were later given the opportunity to briefly share their veteran status and in which department of the armed forces they served.

To close the ceremony, Williams encouraged attendees to support the various events taking place around the area.

“Enjoy your day off, but take the opportunity to support your local community Veterans Day celebrations,” Williams said. “I can guarantee, if you take the time to attend one of those events, you will not regret it.”

Williams also said he is grateful for YSU’s continued support of its veterans over the years.

“I’m thankful that YSU is a very veteran-friendly campus. A lot of the leadership, you know, places a very firm importance on service and veterans and military service,” Williams said. “Several people in high leadership positions have served in the military here at YSU, and it’s an honor to work for an institution that puts such an importance on military service.”

The Mahoning County VSC will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Mahoning County Courthouse.