YSU reports six new COVID-19 cases

By Abigail Cloutier

On Monday, Youngstown State University reported six new cases of COVID-19 for the week of April 11-17. These numbers included four students living off campus and one student living on campus. One employee of the university tested positive, making it the first time since the week of Feb. 27 to see an employee case. Faculty, staff members and administrators are all counted as employees on YSU’s dashboard.

YSU tested 46 students, faculty and staff through its voluntary asymptomatic surveillance testing program, with zero positive cases arising from the testing.

For further updates, check YSU’s COVID-19 dashboard every Monday.