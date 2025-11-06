YSU names new general education coordinator

By Joslyn DelSignore / The Jambar

Youngstown State University professor Jackie Mercer has been named the university’s new general education coordinator. The announcement was made Oct. 20 by the Office of Marketing & Communications.

Mercer will be in charge of the General Education Program. She will also work with a committee to discuss new general education courses, as well as assessing and changing current courses.

Mercer has four degrees from YSU, including a bachelor’s of science in education, a master’s in English and a master’s in professional communication, as well as a doctorate in education leadership.

Mercer said she knew she wanted to go into education from a young age.

“It was just kind of a no-brainer for me. That was just what I knew was my career path,” Mercer said.

This marks Mercer’s eighth year at YSU, since she began teaching in the Department of English and World Languages in 2018.

Mercer was appointed to this position by YSU Provost Jennifer Pintar. Mercer was previously involved in the Academic Senate and other activities across campus that led her to this role.

“It’s quite an honor to serve in this capacity,” Mercer said. “It’s really an incredible role because this is a program that touches every single student at YSU.”

Mercer said she has goals that she plans to achieve in this position.

“[I want to] try to continue to encourage and facilitate a sense of collaboration with people across campus,” Mercer said.

Mercer said general education courses give students the opportunity to explore something outside of their comfort zone. She plans to offer courses that give students a wide range of experiences.

“To be able to work with people, and collaborate, and really develop ways that we can make for the best educational opportunities for all of our students, it’s a very exciting thing for me,” Mercer said.