YSU loses power

By John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

Youngstown State University experienced a campus-wide power outage at approximately 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Rebecca Rose, director of marketing and communications, said the outage affected several parts of the university and, as of Nov. 5, Beeghly Center was still without power until midday.

“The outage was limited to Beeghly Center, Ward Beecher, Kilcawley Center and Kilcawley House and as of 9 p.m. [Nov. 4] the only building that is still down is Beeghly Center,” Rose stated.

The women’s and men’s basketball teams’ respective matchups were delayed, before ultimately being canceled after an hour-long wait.

The women’s matchup against the University of North Dakota was canceled and will not be rescheduled because of travel.

For the men’s game against Westminster College, Ron Strollo, director of Intercollegiate Athletics, stated there are, “No decisions on rescheduling at this point.”