YSU Kicks Two Players Off the Team

By Jordan Boitnott

Last week, Youngstown State University football removed two players from the team. The players are sophomore defensive back Jaelin Madison and freshman wide receiver Kristof Bryndum.

Madison was removed after an incident at the University Edge apartment complex at 1:52 a.m. April 3. According to the police report, Madison was arrested on misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint. The report states that Madison allegedly held one of the female residents of the apartment in her room against her will.

Bryndum was removed from the team due to a conduct issue, according to athletics.

The YSU football team issued a statement to The Jambar on both individuals.

“[Madison] is no longer with us. The team leadership group came to him and we removed him. The other is dealing with a University Conduct issue, so we can’t comment on it,” the statement said.

Madison played all 12 games in the 2019-2020 season, along with three this season. In his YSU career, he was credited with 28 tackles, 22 assists and two sacks (YSUSports). He was a first-team 7A All-Region defensive back in his home state of Georgia. Madison is a sophomore telecommunications major.

Bryndum, a criminal justice major from Australia, received no play time as a freshman this season.

The Penguins lost their last road game to Missouri State 21-10 last Saturday.

The team was without their starting quarterback freshman Mark Waid, who was out with an upper body injury. Junior Joe Craycraft filled the role and threw for 100 yards with a touchdown. Junior running back Jaleel McLaughin had another 100 yard rushing game, he ran for 100 yards on 20 carries.

The Penguins took a 3-0 lead in the second quarter and lost it right before halftime and would never see it again. Craycraft threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Dra Rushton for his first career touchdown.

The Penguins were scheduled to play their last game of the spring season at 12:00 p.m. this Saturday at home against North Dakota. Instead, they ended the season early with a 1-6 record and canceled the last game.

“The efforts by our team and staff throughout this entire year have been incredible,” head coach Doug Phillips said on ysusports.com. “To play seven games this spring says a lot about their passion for football and commitment to our program. We look forward to finishing off this semester strong academically and will continue to work hard to be ready to go when fall camp starts in just three months.”

The team will return to the field September 2 to compete against Incarnate World at Stambaugh Stadium.

This is a developing story. The Jambar is following up with YSU football.