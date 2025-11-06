YSU encourages students in business ventures

By Cameron Reichenbach / The Jambar

Entrepreneurship is gaining momentum around the Mahoning Valley, as students seek to transform their ideas into viable businesses.

John Rossi, senior lecturer in the Department of Management and Marketing at the Youngstown State University Williamson College of Business Administration, was a feature speaker for the program titled “Business: Empowering Small Business Leads for Success” on Sept. 23.

The event was coordinated by the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County at the library’s main branch adjacent from YSU.

Rossi discussed practical leadership strategies tailored to small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.

“My expertise is in presenting information that would be helpful to small businesses to improve and enhance their marketing skills,” Rossi said. “In marketing, I have some additional experience with small businesses.”

The topics included:

Effective sales

Promotional practices

Result-driven marketing strategies

The critical role of mentorship in achieving long-term success

Other than the event hosted by the PLYMC, both YSU and the greater Youngstown area offer programs and funding events for students and aspiring entrepreneurs.

The WCBA will host its fourth annual Shark Tank competition in the spring of 2026. This year’s competition, held March 20, had two grand prize winners of $10,000 in Cadence McStowe, a freshman nursing major, and Noah Bowman, sophomore nursing major, for Best Established Business.

Rossi, who participated in last year’s competition, noted YSU’s commitment to both mentorship and idea execution.

“There’s a diversity of intelligence and experiences among faculty,” Rossi said. “As long as students are open about what they’re trying to do, we can typically put them in the right place with the right person — either among faculty or even in the development center.”

Christina Saenger, interim dean of the WCBA, stated that Rossi’s knowledge about small business entrepreneurship will continue to help both students and community members in “real-life experience.”

“It’s truly valuable to see [Rossi] sharing his expertise with local business leaders and entrepreneurs through this public engagement opportunity,” Saenger stated.

Those interested in upcoming speakers or events, can visit the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County’s website.