YSU can build against hunger

By Joslyn DelSignore / The Jambar

Youngstown State University’s Sokolov Honors College is bringing its creativity to a community cause for Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley’s “Canstruction” event.

This marks YSU’s second year participating in the event. At the Eastwood Mall in Niles on May 8, student and staff volunteers will build structures out of donated canned goods alongside other groups. This year’s theme is “Aquarium.”

According to Second Harvest Food Bank’s website, one in six people in the Mahoning Valley face issues with hunger. The organization distributes food to those in need in the Mahoning Valley with the help of community members who donate food, funds or volunteer time. Events such as “Canstruction” help support efforts while bringing the community together.

The “Canstruction” structures will remain on display until June 11, after which all of the canned goods will be donated to Mahoning Valley residents and families in need.

Donations will be accepted until May 1. According to a press release from ysu.edu, participants seek cans of StarKist Tuna, Great Value Chuck Chicken Breast, Campbell’s soup and cases of bottled water to build their display.

Alisha Dodge, assistant director of Sokolov Honors College, is working with staff members Jenna Binsley-Smith, Veronica Kale and student volunteers to prepare for the upcoming event.

“We made it like a planning committee, and we have students helping us kind of figure out the engineering of the structure,” Dodge said.

Following this year’s theme, YSU volunteers hope to receive enough donations so they can build the structure of a great white shark.

Dodge said the “Canstruction” event has previously inspired students to get more involved in helping their community.

“They got pretty excited and some of them are going to continue volunteering with [Second Harvest Food Bank] because of that ‘Canstruction’ event, so that was really cool,” Dodge said.

Those interested in contributing to the event’s drive can visit the Penguin Pulse website or contact Alisha Dodge at amdodge@ysu.edu with questions.