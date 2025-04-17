YSU bowling crowned national champions

By John Ostapowicz and Dylan Lux / The Jambar

For the first time in program history, the Youngstown State University bowling team was on top of the collegiate bowling world, as it won the 2025 National Collegiate Bowling Championship on April 12.

YSU toppled No. 1 Jacksonville State University 4-3 in the NCAA Championship in Las Vegas at the Suncoast Bowling Center. Youngstown State held a 3-1 advantage before Jax State won two-straight matches in the championship round best-of-seven series.

Despite the comeback effort, YSU secured the program’s first national title with a victory in Game Seven.

After the seven-game series, Head Coach Doug Kuberski said he was proud of the team’s demeanor and its chemistry on and off the lanes.

“[I’m] so proud of the ladies, just how much they enjoyed the experience. They were cool and calm all week, through the ups and downs — they make me a better person,” Kuberski said.

Senior Jade Côté, one of the team’s six seniors, said the win felt surreal and the players’ hard work paid off in a crucial scenario.

“I can’t even find the words to describe it. We’ve worked so hard the past couple years to get to that point and the fact that we came out on top is just a really great feeling,” Côté said.

Côté anchored for the ’Guins in the best-of-seven Baker’s matches, and was named the NCAA tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Her three strikes in the 10th frame of Game Seven helped seal the first national title in any sport at the university since 1997.

Graduate student Madyson Marx played in all three of the program’s Final Four appearances in the NCAA Tournament. She said the win felt fitting to conclude her YSU career with a national championship.

“It feels amazing to finally come out on top and the third time is definitely the charm,” Marx said.

Alongside Marx, fellow graduate student Kirsten Moore appeared in the NCAA Tournament each year since her arrival at YSU.

The road to a championship began with the program’s second-straight Final Four appearance.

Youngstown State recorded a victory over the No. 2 University of Nebraska on April 11, which kept the Penguins in the winners bracket against Jax State.

Despite a hard-fought effort for the ’Guins, they came up short in the mega match format against the Gamecocks, 2-1. The following day, YSU swept Nebraska 2-0 to punch its ticket to the championship round.

Before the semifinal round in Las Vegas, four members of the team received postseason honors.

Three Penguins earned All-American honors by the National Tenpin Coaches Association. Côté and Marx were tabbed First Team All-Americans, while senior Madison Doseck received an honorable mention.

Moore was the recipient of the Elite 90 Award for the second-straight season at the NC Bowling Championship. The award honors student-athletes achievements at the national championship and recognizes its recipient for excellence in academic standards.

With the conclusion of the team’s season, the victory marks an historic career for its seniors and a program milestone. The team recorded one of its best records at 87-32 overall in the regular season.

Although the team didn’t capture the Conference USA tournament title, Côté received All-CUSA First Team, while Marx earned Second Team honors.

With YSU earning its fifth-straight NCAA Tournament berth, the national championship trophy ended its journey in Youngstown State’s trophy case.

The program will hold a public celebration event for the team’s championship title at 6 p.m. April 23 at Zidian Family Arena in Beeghly Center.