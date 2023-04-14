YSU basketball player arrested

By Elizabeth Coss and John Ostapowicz

Senior Dwayne Cohill of the Youngstown State University men’s basketball team was arrested April 13 on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In an initial police report, the YSU police department was dispatched to the University Edge Apartment Complex at 9:48 p.m. in response to a disturbance call.

Cohill was released on his own recognizance following a video arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on April 14 in Youngstown Municipal Court.

He is scheduled to be back in court at 10:15 a.m. May 16, with Judge Carla Balwdin.

YSU’s Athletics Department stated it’s aware of the situation and cooperating with local authorities.