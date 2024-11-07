Youngstown’s new cookie craze

By John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

Philadelphia-based cookie company Insomnia Cookies officially opened its new location Nov. 2 at 135 Lincoln Ave., near the campus of Youngstown State University.

The late-night bakery chain celebrated its grand opening and held an after-party celebration, which included several free giveaway items such as stickers, pencils and a classic cookie for those who signed up for the store’s rewards program.

The location opened with a soft launch Oct. 14, but had a limited menu. Britnie Gates, general manager of Youngstown’s Insomnia Cookies, said the location has already seen a steady flow of customers.

“[Insomnia Cookies’s] foot traffic has been amazing, we have gotten a lot of love from the area already,” Gates said.

From cookies to ice cream, Insomnia Cookies offers warm and cold desserts 11-1 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11-3 a.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-3 a.m. Saturday and noon-1 a.m. Sunday.

The new store marks the company’s 15th location in Ohio. YSU is not the only Ohio university to have Insomnia Cookies on its campus, as The Ohio State University, Kent State University, Ohio University and several others have recently seen stores open on their campuses.

Insomnia Cookies was founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by Seth Berkowitz in 2003. Since then, the chain has built over 300 locations nationwide.

Insomnia Cookies offers in-store, pickup and delivery options for students and Youngstown residents. The location offers a wide variety of desserts and flavors, such as chocolate chunk cookies, deluxe cookies, ice cream cookie sandwiches, brownies, blondies and brookies, which is a combination of a brownie and a cookie.

The menu also comes with a variety of vegan and gluten free options, along with a frequently-rotating menu.

Insomnia Cookies has an app for its customers to sign up and receive exclusive rewards. With Insomnia Rewards, customers can track points, redeem available rewards, access limited-time offers and reorder menu items.