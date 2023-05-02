Youngstown State standouts signed to NFL teams

By Elizabeth Coss and John Ostapowicz

Youngstown State University football standouts Mike McAllister and Jaleel McLaughlin were both signed as undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

McAllister was an offensive lineman for the Penguins and signed with the Los Angeles Rams on April 29.

During his collegiate career, McAllister was a three-year starter for Youngstown State and was named to a second-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference selection during the 2022-23 season.

McLaughlin, a tailback, will make his way to Colorado to join the likes of head coach Sean Peayton and quarterback Russell Wilson, after inking a contract with the Denver Broncos on April 30.

At Youngstown State, McLaughlin finished his career with 3,418 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns, averaging 122.1 yards a game. He also broke the NCAA record for most career-rushing yards with 8,166.

He was a two-time first-team All-MVFC selection and finished the 2022-23 season with 1,588 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Prior to his career at Youngstown State, McLaughlin played two seasons at Notre Dame College.