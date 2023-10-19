Youngstown celebrates literature

Lit Youngstowns’ 7th annual Fall Literary Festival will take place Oct. 19 through Oct. 21 with events around campus.

Locations include the McDonough Museum of Art, Bliss Hall, Meshel Hall, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County and St. John’s Episcopal Church.

McDonough Museum will kick off festivities with a a spoken word performance by its #NotWhiteCollective at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

McDonough Museum will also host the welcome announcements for the festival alongside a book fair from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Oct. 20, and from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Sessions will be hosted in McDonough Museum, the public library and Bliss Hall starting Oct. 20. These will be guided by Jill Christman, Ross Gay, Alison Stine, Matt Weinkam and more from as far away as California.

Moderators will cover a variety of topics throughout the festival ranging from creative nonfiction, poetry, generative AI, revisional processes, publication preparation, engaging with young writers and readers, and more.

Preregistration is required and free for Youngstown State University undergraduate students and high school students. Times, locations and session options can be found at lityoungstown.org.