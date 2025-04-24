Writing is for everyone: how to support students on the path to academic confidence

By Olalekan Lawal / Jambar Contributor

Academic writing can be challenging for many, not just international students or those who speak more than one language.

Whether it’s a first-year student learning how to write a thesis statement or a graduate student trying to combine ideas from different sources, writing is one of the most challenging parts of university life. My experience as a tutor at the writing center has helped me understand why many students struggle with writing and how to assist them.

I found that most writing problems did not result from poor language skills. Instead, they come from unclear expectations, inconsistent guidance, and lack of confidence.

Many students often find it difficult to transition from personal or informal writing to the more formal, organized style required in academic settings. In most cases, they are not fully aware of assignment prompts, feedback from instructors, and citation rules, which are rarely explained in detail. These challenges can lead to stress, confusion, and even failure.

However, students begin to improve when they have access to helpful support, such as writing centers and clear feedback from instructors. Gradually, their confidence grows, they learn how to organize their ideas more effectively, and they gain a better understanding of academic writing’s purpose.

Based on my observations and interactions with clients, I noticed many students were better able to succeed when tutors or professors provided one-on-one assistance. As a result of these insights, it is evident that writing is not just a skill — it is a process of growth.

Considering how to help students succeed, academic writing should be part of the conversation — not as something that blocks progress, but as something that opens doors.

The goal is not to write perfectly, but to improve steadily. Every student can become a more confident and capable writer through inclusive teaching, helpful feedback, and strong writing support.