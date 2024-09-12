Women’s soccer seeks consistency

By Dylan Lux / The Jambar

After a run-in with two Mid-American Conference opponents, the Youngstown State University women’s soccer team went on the road for three of its next four contests.

YSU traveled to two cities in New York, and Richmond, Kentucky, for non-conference matchups.

Buffalo, New York, was the first stop on the Penguins’ road trip for a matchup with Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opponent Canisius University on Aug. 29. The Golden Griffins came into the matchup following a 5-nil victory over Binghamton University.

The Penguins were down 1-nil at halftime, but following the first career goal from sophomore Tatum Gretz, the ’Guins ended the match in a 1-1 draw. Junior Taylor Berry assisted on the goal.

Farmers National Bank Field was next on the schedule, as The George Washington University Revolutionaries came to Youngstown for a Sept. 1 match under the sun.

A first-half game-winning goal by senior Elis Klein Spindola off an assist from Gretz was all YSU needed to pick up its second victory. With a 1-nil final score, the team moved to 2-1-2 before another road game.

Spindola said the free space during her goal run caught her by surprise, but she didn’t want to overthink putting the ball in the back of the net.

“I was surprised that I had so much space, I think [Gretz] was surprised too,” Spindola said. “I was so open [that] I didn’t want to think too much. So I was like, ‘goalkeeper saw it, I’m gonna tip her,’ and it worked out.”

For that week, Gretz and freshman Maya Naimoli were named Horizon League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively.

Gretz said the team is coming together well now after seven games and the ’Guins are creating many goal chances.

“We had a lot of really great opportunities [against the Revolutionaries],” Gretz said.

Gretz said she needs to continue to generate scoring opportunities.

“Just keep shooting, that’s the thing for me,” Gretz said. “Keep shooting and creating opportunities for other players.”

The Guins’ waddled back to New York to the campus of St. Bonaventure University as they faced the Bonnies on Sept. 5.

Two goals from St. Bonaventure and a stout defense, only allowing two shots on goal for Youngstown State, saw the game end in a 2-nil loss for YSU. Naimoli had 6 saves in the contest.

Rounding out the Penguins’ recent stretch of games was a Sept. 9 match against Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The Atlantic Sun Conference proved formidable, as YSU was shut out once again 1-nil.

Seeking to amend two straight losses, Youngstown State will play its final non-conference match Sept. 15 against Duquesne University.

YSU will look to build on last season’s performance, as the two teams met up in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins came out victorious, 2-1 on a last-second goal from junior Chloe Weiland.

The Penguins are 2-10-2 all-time against the Dukes, who are 4-1 this season, including a 2-1 loss to nationally-ranked No. 7 Pittsburgh University.

The broadcast from Farmers National Bank Field will be on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.