Women’s basketball wraps up

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

The offseason started for the Youngstown State University women’s basketball team after the season finale March 4 against Wright State University. The Penguins finished the season with a 12-19 overall record and a 7-13 record in the Horizon League.

The Penguins began the season on a hot streak with four-straight wins. The winning streak marked a 4-0 home record inside Beeghly Center.

YSU defeated Lake Erie College, Saint Bonaventure University, Clarion University and Mercyhurst University. The winning streak came to an end when the Penguins traveled to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, against Bucknell University.

Youngstown State could not edge out its opponents in points per game. The team averaged less than 60 ppg, as opposing teams averaged 62.8 against YSU’s defense. Over 31 games the Penguins put up 1,852 points, while its opponents put up 1,948.

In the team’s last competition against Wright State, the Penguins were out-rebounded as a team by one athlete. Despite this statistic, YSU finished the season with nearly 100 more rebounds than its opponents — 1,113 rebounds to opponent’s 1,059.

Turnovers were also a game-deciding factor throughout the season. Not only did the Penguin defense step up in rebounds, but they also forced 522 total turnovers. YSU also averaged nearly 15 points off turnovers.

Steals were a close category for the Penguins and their opponents. Opposing teams edged out the Penguins in steals by four. The Penguins’ opponents forced 221 steals while YSU forced 217.

The Penguins had two athletes lead the charge in steals for the season. Senior Jewel Watkins and freshman Sophia Gregory both forced 36 steals apiece. Senior Haley Thierry trailed closely behind them with 29.

Watkins also led the team in scoring with 473 total points. She was the only one on the team to eclipse 400 points this season. Fifth-year senior Malia Magestro racked up 300 total points and Gregory put up 285.

Blocks were also neck and neck between YSU and opponents. YSU blocked 103 total shots and opponents blocked 109.

The Penguins showed efficiency at the free-throw line. Magestro led the team in free-throw shooting percentage with 88.9%. Sophomore Bella Samz finished behind Magestro shooting 83.3%.

Overall, the Penguins finished the season shooting 70.6%. Their opponents shot 72.9%.

The Penguins saw their highest-scoring game in Week One against Lake Erie College. The Lady ’Guins were just five points away from scoring triple digits in the contest. YSU went on to win 95-39.

The week one victory also marked the game with the most steals with 13 and rebounds with 59.