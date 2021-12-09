Women’s basketball continues to win without star player

By Kyle Wills

The Youngstown State University women’s basketball team continued its dominant start to the season, defeating the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay to extend its undefeated streak to 7-0.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, the women played host to Milwaukee as they topped the Panthers 58-50. The team was missing its star post player in senior forward Lilly Ritz, which led to struggles offensively in the first half, shooting 1-for-12 in the first quarter and 3-for-13 in the second.

However, in the second half, the women were able to get their shots to fall as junior forward Paige Shy led the team with 16 points and senior guard Megan Callahan was able to score 13.

Defensively, Youngstown State was tremendous as it held Milwaukee to 26.7% from the floor and 26.1% from beyond the arc.

Offensively, the women were able to turn it around Dec. 4 against Green Bay, defeating the Phoenixes 67-58.

The Penguins finished the game shooting 44.2% overall and finished one 3-pointer shy of the school record with 15.

Callahan had another great performance, shooting 7-for-12 to help her score 20 points. Sophomore guard Malia Magestro shot 5-10 behind the 3-point line, accounting for all 15 of her points in 30 minutes off the bench.

Youngstown State was again aggressive on defense, holding Green Bay to 32.2% from the field. Junior guard Mady Aulbach dominated in the rebound statistics, finishing the game with 12 rebounds.

Ahead of the team’s matchup against Canisius College on Dec. 8, head coach John Barnes said the 7-0 start has been difficult, especially playing without Ritz, but the team continues to look ahead.

“I don’t think we’ve had an easy game yet this year, no matter who we’re playing. We’ve been really focused on Canisius. They have a heck of a guard, some good shooters around her and some good post players,” he said.

For stats, highlights and more from this game vs. Canisius, visit www.ysusports.com

The women’s basketball team will look to extend its undefeated streak further as it takes on a Big Ten opponent at Penn State University at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.