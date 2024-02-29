Volleyball head coach resigns

By Dylan Lux and John Ostapowicz / The Jambar

Aline Scott stepped down as the women’s volleyball head coach Feb. 21 after six seasons with Youngstown State University.

In a press release from YSU Athletics, Scott stated she wants to pursue career opportunities outside of coaching, prompting her resignation from the team. Scott added she is grateful for the chance to have coached at Youngstown State.

“I want to thank Ron Strollo for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to coach this team … It has been my honor to lead the volleyball program, and I will be forever grateful for the people I have met and the opportunities presented to me during my six years here,” Scott stated. “I will miss everyone at YSU immensely.”

Strollo, the executive director of Intercollegiate Athletics, thanked Scott for her time and success at the university.

“I want to thank Aline for successfully leading our volleyball program over the last six seasons,” Strollo stated in the press release. “She worked very diligently to move our program forward by increasing our talent on the floor and helping us to improve our support areas off the court. We wish her all the best as she moves into the next phase of her professional career.”

Among Scott’s accomplishments are 47 total wins at Youngstown State, including 21 conference victories. She also led the 2022 Penguins to their first Horizon League tournament appearance since 2014, with an 8-10 conference record.

Scott coached the first Honorable Mention All-American in YSU volleyball history, two all-conference players, two members of the Horizon League All-Freshman Team and a Horizon League Player of the Year.