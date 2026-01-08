Vnox Technologies launches FlyVnox

By Joshua Robison / The Jambar

Victor Chukwunonso Okoli graduated from Youngstown State University with a master’s degree in Computer Information Systems in the fall 2025 semester. During his studies, Okoli founded his own company, Vnox Travel Tech Solution LLC, and began constructing his first app, FlyVnox.

FlyVnox is an airline booking app that allows airline passengers to book flights more conveniently using a global distribution system software — the same system used by most major international airlines.

Okoli developed the company and FlyVnox entirely during his two years at YSU. Okoli said he got the idea to create FlyVnox when he worked at Kilcawley Center.

“I worked at Kilcawley all throughout my time at YSU. Each time I was there, I kept having this vision to do something, to develop something. While I was [at Kilcawley] I ventured into that,” Okoli said.

Okoli said one of his main goals with FlyVnox is to be able to compete with other major flight booking apps.

“Our major goal is to be able to compete with the major aviation app developers here in America and worldwide, the likes of Expedia and Air Canada,” Okoli said.

Regarding FlyVnox’s future, Okoli said he would like to add a reward system or discounts for YSU students, accessible with a valid student ID. He said this decision grants him the opportunity to give back to the community.

“This is like a way of me giving back to the community where I learned the information I needed that came from my supportive professors,” Okoli said.

Okoli said one of his main goals with FlyVnox is to be able to compete with other major flight booking apps.

“Our major goal is to be able to compete with the major aviation app developers here in America and worldwide, the likes of Expedia and Air Canada,” Okoli said.

Before Okoli was interested in developing his own travel app, from a young age he aspired to be a pilot. However, due to insufficient funding, he was unable to attend aviation school.

This did not stop him from being involved with aviation, Okoli spent some time working at airports and noticed issues he could address with FlyVnox addresses.

“Since I’m not a pilot to fly people, let me do something that can help people fly easily, seamlessly — without any obstacle, without any hinge, without anything like that,” Okoli said.

Those interested in more information can visit the FlyVnox website.