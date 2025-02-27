Underclass leads lacrosse

By Teziah Howard / The Jambar

After securing its first victory in over a year, the Youngstown State University women’s lacrosse team dropped two straight games at home inside the Watson and Tressel Training Site. The team hosted Duquesne University on Feb. 19 and St. Bonaventure University on Feb. 22.

The Penguins came up one point short of the Dukes in the matchup, 12-11. Sophomore Brooke Peck led the team in scoring with three goals, as she scored twice to give YSU a 2-0 lead. The Penguins also held a two goal advantage at 3-1 and 4-2 in the first quarter.

Freshman Claire Baenziger and sophomore Katie Grottenthaler trailed shortly behind with two goals.

Despite the loss, the Penguins tallied over 30 shots, 21 of which landed on goal. The Dukes were more efficient, as they shot less times on goal and secured the victory over YSU.

Duquesne’s defense rallied to 10 saves during the matchup, including five in the fourth quarter. The Penguins mustered four saves, with only one in the final quarter. Neither team tallied any saves in the third.

The Penguins mirrored the Dukes’ defense and forced twice as many turnovers. YSU caused Duquesne to turn the ball over eight times in the first quarter. The Penguins finished the game with 13 turnovers to Duquesne’s 26.

The Penguins returned to the WATTS to host the Bonnies. The two teams combined for over 20 points, but the Penguins fell short 13-10.

Despite shutting out the team in the second period, the Bonnies rallied in the third quarter to record six goals to the Penguins’ one. St. Bonaventure junior Brooke Piper led the offense with four goals.

After YSU tallied four unanswered goals, St. Bonaventure responded by outscoring the Penguins 9-3 in the second half to secure the road victory.

The Penguins had the advantage in ground balls with 21, while the Bonnies only recorded 13. St. Bonaventure had double the amount of draw controls as it recorded 19.

With the loss, YSU falls to 1-3 overall and will close out its five-game home stand at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 against Butler University.