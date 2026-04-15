Tuning into 330 Day

By Scout Nicholson / The Jambar

The Summit FM brought northeastern Ohio music lovers to downtown Warren on March 30 for its ninth annual 330 Day.

The event featured seven musical performances at the Robins Theatre, headlined by Youngstown-based band The Labra Brothers. Other performers included Demos Papadimas, Black Wolf & The Thief, Adam Remnant, Barry Carroll and Ceci Taylor.

The event’s purpose was to highlight local artists in the region, many of whom are featured on The Summit FM’s radio station.

Ryan Humbert, one of the organizers for the event, said The Summit has a daily half hour dedicated to local music.

“[330 Day’s] purpose was to continue to double down on the station’s commitment to local music. We are one of the few radio stations, if really any, in northeastern Ohio that showcases regional and local music,” Humbert said. “We have a whole half hour every day, ‘The 330’ at 3:30 [p.m.], that is local and regional music. You can hear a local song in almost every hour of our day.”

The event began in 2016 at Jilly’s Music Room in Akron, which only held about 200 people. 11 years later, the event has grown tremendously, with the Robins Theatre seating 1,400 people.

Every year, the event switches to another local venue in the area. This year was Youngstown’s turn — an area that fosters many artists. For example, Adrian Labra, a member of The Labra Brothers, said the band loves the area for its community-based music supporters.

“There’s an authenticity about [the] Youngstown-Warren area that we really love. True music lovers, a great music scene that we’re really proud of,” Labra said.

Humbert said The Summit chose a diverse musical lineup, with a focus on artists who haven’t performed at the event before.

“The radio station covers over 5,000 square miles of northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, so that’s a lot of talent to sort through,” Humbert said. “We try to make sure that [it] is diverse in different types of music and different people that might not have performed before.”

Not only did the event feature local artists, but it also gave local high school students the chance to step on stage. The Fitch Rock Band from Austintown Fitch High School performed two songs, each with a different set of 11 students.

The event provided many opportunities for these artists to get their name out. One such artist was Taylor, a singer-songwriter who dabbles in pop, rock and country.

“I felt very emotional to be on this stage. This is the largest amount of people I’ve played my original music for all at once for the first time, and it was just such an amazing feeling. I feel so honored,” Taylor said.

Those interested in listening to The Summit FM can check out its radio station on 90.1 FM, or for 24/7 local music, can visit the330.net.









