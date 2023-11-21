Trustees voted 8-1 to give Johnson YSU president position

By Shianna Gibbons and Dylan Lux

The board of trustees voted 8-1 to give U.S. Rep. William “Bill” Johnson the position of president at Youngstown State University.

Michael Peterson, chair of the board, said Johnson was unmatched as a candidate.

“Johnson expressed a passion for YSU and the community more than other candidates,” Peterson said. “We firmly believe that our YSU family will understand why he is selected as the leader of YSU.”

Johnson thanked the community for expressing confidence in his ability to lead and addressed the community’s concerns.

“It’s been a huge honor. [Being YSU president] fits with my sense of service. I see that opportunity of service here at YSU. I know some have questioned my professional and educational experience — it’s not the traditional route,” Johnson said. “As president, my history in politics will not reflect my decisions here at YSU, regardless of political and religious affiliation. I’m committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment.”

This contract is offering Johnson $410,000 a year, which is $35,000 more than former President Jim Tressel. Johnson will begin his presidency at YSU March 2024.

Despite recent protests, petitions and a Student Government Association resolution condemning the board’s actions to exclude the YSU community from its decision, the board presented and approved the contract.

At the start of the meeting, the board acknowledged the recent protests and petitions but did not allow for public comments or concerns to be raised before entering an executive meeting.

Mark Vopat, president of YSU-OEA and philosophy professor, publicly challenged the board’s decision to move public comments to the December meeting.

“Everyone is here to make our voices heard. This is probably your most attended meeting — ever. All the horses are out and you’re closing the barn doors,” Vopat said.

During the executive meeting, public comments were held in the lobby of the first floor of Tod Hall.

The community called for the board to include the YSU community in its decision making process for the new president. Daniel Catello, YSU alumni class of 2014, said the community cannot support the board’s decision.

“Do the right thing and involve the community. Our demands are simple. In the first two days of our petition we gathered over 2,000 signatures,” Catello said. “The student body is diverse and we need a leader that will represent and support our students. If there [are] going to be closed doors in this process, there [are] going to be closed wallets.”

The board invited Vopat into the executive meeting to share the public’s concerns.

“I reiterated everything you all said out here. ‘Why was this done secretly? Why didn’t we get a chance to vet the candidate? Why isn’t it that we get the same opportunity as every other public university gets when hiring a president?’” Vopat said. “I said there’s a level of disrespect that people out here are feeling that they haven’t gotten that opportunity.”

The board started its national search for a new president in May. Interim President Helen Lafferty has been filling in since Tressel’s retirement effective Jan. 31. Lafferty was signed on to stay as interim for 18 months to allow the board time to conduct its search.

The board put together a presidential search guidance committee and worked with executive search firm, WittKieffer, to find candidates. The board selected three finalists and decided on Johnson. The board hasn’t released the names of the other two candidates.