Trip to Tar Heel State

By Cameron Mitchell / The Jambar

The Youngstown State University men’s tennis team traveled to North Carolina on March 5-7 to face Queens University of Charlotte, Davidson College and Charlotte University. The Penguins finished their trip against Duquesne University on March 15.

Over four games, the team finished 1-3. The ’Guins dropped a 4-2 decision to Queens at the Howard Levine Tennis Center.

The Penguins won two of their three doubles matches, while freshman Ethan Dasset won at No. 3 singles.

The Royals won in straight sets at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 singles. They clinched the match with a 6-2, 1-6 and 6-2 win at No. 4 singles. At No. 5, freshman Viktor Van Craenenbroeck was tied 6-2 and 5-7.

After the defeat in Charlotte, the ’Guins traveled to North Carolina on March 6 and dropped a 4-1 decision to Davidson.

At No. 6 singles, Van Craenenbroeck won by a score of 6-3 and 6-0. At No. 1, sophomore Onder Balci won his first set by 7-6, and freshman Mihai Haita was in a 4-6 and 5-5 match when the contest was decided.

After falling to the Wildcats, the Penguins matched up against Charlotte. The Penguins won two doubles matches against the 49ers. Van Craenenbroeck fought back for a 5-2 win.

In doubles matches, YSU won at No. 2 and No. 3 to take the point. At No. 3, Van Craenenbroeck and Haita collected a 6-3 win.

At No. 2, Dasset and Balci picked up a 7-6 win to clinch the match point. In singles matches, the 49ers held a hot streak as they won five contests in straight sets.

After the loss to Charlotte, Youngstown State responded with a 7-0 win over Duquesne in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

Youngstown State won all six singles contests, including five straight sets, and secured the doubles point to conclude the shutout.

In doubles, seniors William Rassat and Chester Wickwire earned themselves a 6-3 win at No. 1, while at No. 2, Balci and Dasset claimed a 6-1 win. YSU led 5-4 at No. 3 when the point was clinched.

During the competition, Balci cruised to a 6-3 and 6-2 win at No. 1. At No. 2, Dasset picked up a double 6-4, Rasset won in three sets by scores of 6-2, 4-6 and 10-5 at No. 3.

At No. 4 singles, freshman Matteo Ceredelli made his spring debut with a win in two sets. At No. 5, Haita won 6-0 and 6-2 and at No. 6, Van Craenenbroeck won 7-6 and 6-4.

YSU begins Horizon League play March 22-23 against Indiana University Indianapolis and Northern Kentucky University at the YSU Indoor Tennis Center. Both matches are set for 12 p.m.